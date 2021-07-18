Opera director Graham Vick dies of COVID complications at 67

Vick was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II earlier this year for services to opera and to Britain’s regions.

Tributes came Sunday from opera companies around the world. La Scala said in a statement that he was “one of the most significant figures in contemporary directing, a Maestro capable of revealing the power of the scores he staged and rediscovering their ability to question and move the audience.”

The Royal Opera said Vick “was a true innovator in the way he put community at the heart of opera, and will be greatly missed.”

Mezzo-soprano Sarah Connolly tweeted that COVID-19 “has claimed one of the greatest opera-theatre directors of our time. A great galvaniser, innovator and he lived life to the full.”