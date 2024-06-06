Breaking: Atlanta water problems: Boil water advisory ends citywide
Nation & World News

Opening arguments starting in class-action lawsuit against NFL by 'Sunday Ticket' subscribers

Opening arguments were expected to begin Thursday in a class-action lawsuit filed by “Sunday Ticket” subscribers claiming the NFL broke antitrust law
FILE - The NFL logo is seen during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Opening arguments are expected to begin Thursday, June 6, 2024, in federal court in a class-action lawsuit filed by “Sunday Ticket” subscribers claiming the NFL broke antitrust laws. The lawsuit was filed in 2015 and has withstood numerous challenges, including a dismissal that was overturned. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The NFL logo is seen during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Opening arguments are expected to begin Thursday, June 6, 2024, in federal court in a class-action lawsuit filed by “Sunday Ticket” subscribers claiming the NFL broke antitrust laws. The lawsuit was filed in 2015 and has withstood numerous challenges, including a dismissal that was overturned. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)
By JOE REEDY – Associated Press
2 hours ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Opening arguments were expected to begin Thursday in federal court in a class-action lawsuit filed by “Sunday Ticket” subscribers claiming the NFL broke antitrust laws.

The lawsuit was filed in 2015 and has withstood numerous challenges, including a dismissal that was overturned.

The suit says the NFL broke antitrust laws when it allowed DirecTV to exclusively sell the “Sunday Ticket” package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games airing on CBS and Fox at what it says was an inflated price and restricted competition.

DirecTV was the home of "NFL Sunday Ticket" from 1994 until 2022. YouTube will be in the second season this year of a seven-year deal after agreeing to the rights in December 2022.

The NFL will contend that “Sunday Ticket” is an add-on package for the league's most-devoted and out-of-town fans, along with stating that all games for local teams are available on broadcast networks.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, a longtime member of the league's broadcast committee, are expected to testify in the case that could last up to three weeks.

The hearing could bring to light how much YouTube is paying the NFL for “Sunday Ticket” and if it is making money. There also could be documents filed and not redacted that would show how much networks spend to produce an NFL game.

This is one of the rare times the NFL has had a high-profile case go to court where league financial matters would become public without settling. In 2021, it settled with St. Louis, St. Louis County and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority for $790 million over the relocation of the Rams to Los Angeles.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Blue lights and a semi: How state troopers helped stop Atlanta’s gushing water

Credit: TNS

Bill backed by Georgia lawmakers to boost hydrogen aviation fuel now law
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

CDC director visits Grady clinic to tout new after-sex STI prevention
2h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Cherokee elections board to stay bipartisan, but Democrats have doubts
2h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Cherokee elections board to stay bipartisan, but Democrats have doubts
2h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Meet the Georgia student who got accepted into more than 200 colleges
The Latest

Credit: AP

SpaceX's mega rocket makes its fourth test flight from Texas
6m ago
Slightly more Americans apply for jobless benefits, but layoffs remain at healthy levels
7m ago
Vatican detains ex-employee who allegedly tried to sell back manuscript of Bernini's...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

EXCLUSIVE
Ossoff, Warnock secure funds preserving John Lewis’ congressional papers
15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Fringe, Gwinnett Pride and more
2h ago
Army Ranger follows grandfather's D-Day footsteps from Georgia to France