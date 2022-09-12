ajc logo
Opening arguments set for death penalty case in slaying of 8

FILE - George Wagner IV, center, is escorted out of the courtroom after his arraignment on Nov. 28, 2018, at the Pike County Courthouse, in Waverly, Ohio. Opening statements are expected Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in the death penalty trial of Wagner, indicted for his role in the death of eight Ohio family members. (Robert McGraw/The Chillicothe Gazette via AP, Pool, File)

FILE - George Wagner IV, center, is escorted out of the courtroom after his arraignment on Nov. 28, 2018, at the Pike County Courthouse, in Waverly, Ohio. Opening statements are expected Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in the death penalty trial of Wagner, indicted for his role in the death of eight Ohio family members. (Robert McGraw/The Chillicothe Gazette via AP, Pool, File)

National & World News
Updated 21 minutes ago
Opening statements are expected in the death penalty trial of a man indicted for his role in the death of eight family members

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — Opening statements were planned Monday for the first trial in the case of eight members of a single Ohio family shot to death more than six years ago.

Defendant George Wagner IV was charged in Pike County Court in the 2016 slayings of the Rhoden family near Piketon in southern Ohio. Wagner, 30, faces the death penalty if convicted. A 12-person jury with six alternates was selected last week in county court in Waverly, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) south of Columbus.

Authorities say the shootings of seven adults and a teenage boy stemmed from a dispute over custody of a child that George Wagner's brother, Jake Wagner, had with Hanna Rhoden, one of the victims. George Wagner’s parents and brother were also charged. The Wagners spent months planning the killings motivated by the custody dispute, prosecutors say.

Jake Wagner pleaded guilty last year in the shootings, admitting to killing five of the victims. His plea was part of a deal with prosecutors that spared him from being sentenced to death. Wagner's mother, Angela Wagner, also pleaded guilty to helping plan the slayings. Jake and George's father, George "Billy" Wagner III, has pleaded not guilty.

FILE - George Wagner IV walks into the courtroom at the Pike County Courthouse for his arraignment on Nov. 28, 2018, in Waverly, Ohio. Opening statements are expected Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in the death penalty trial of Wagner, indicted for his role in the death of eight Ohio family members. (Robert McGraw/The Chillicothe Gazette via AP, Pool, File)

Credit: Robert McGraw

FILE - George Wagner IV walks into the courtroom at the Pike County Courthouse for his arraignment on Nov. 28, 2018, in Waverly, Ohio. Opening statements are expected Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in the death penalty trial of Wagner, indicted for his role in the death of eight Ohio family members. (Robert McGraw/The Chillicothe Gazette via AP, Pool, File)

Credit: Robert McGraw

FILE - George Wagner IV walks into the courtroom at the Pike County Courthouse for his arraignment on Nov. 28, 2018, in Waverly, Ohio. Opening statements are expected Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in the death penalty trial of Wagner, indicted for his role in the death of eight Ohio family members. (Robert McGraw/The Chillicothe Gazette via AP, Pool, File)

Credit: Robert McGraw

Credit: Robert McGraw

