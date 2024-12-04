OpenAI's Sam Altman 'not that worried' about rival Elon Musk's influence in the Trump administration

NEW YORK (AP) — OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who is in a legal dispute with rival Elon Musk, said said he is “not that worried” about Musk's influence in the incoming Trump administration.

Altman told a New York Times conference Wednesday that he “may turn out to be wrong” but he strongly believes that Musk will do the right thing.

"It would be profoundly un-American to use political power, to the degree that Elon has it, to hurt your competitors and advantage your own businesses," Altman said. "And I don’t think people would tolerate that. I don’t think Elon would do it.”