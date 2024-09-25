Nation & World News

OpenAI exec Mira Murati says she's leaving artificial intelligence company

A high-ranking executive at OpenAI who served a few days as its interim CEO during a period of turmoil last year said that she’s leaving the artificial intelligence company
FILE - Sam Altman, right, CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and Mira Murati, chief technology officer, appear at OpenAI DevDay, OpenAI's first developer conference, on Nov. 6, 2023 in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Barbara Ortutay, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Sam Altman, right, CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and Mira Murati, chief technology officer, appear at OpenAI DevDay, OpenAI's first developer conference, on Nov. 6, 2023 in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Barbara Ortutay, File)
Updated 24 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A high-ranking executive at OpenAI who served a few days as its interim CEO during a period of turmoil last year said she's leaving the artificial intelligence company.

Mira Murati, OpenAI's chief technology officer, said in a written statement Wednesday that after much reflection she has "made the difficult decision to leave OpenAI."

“I’m stepping away because I want to create the time and space to do my own exploration,” she said.

She spoke positively of the company and its CEO Sam Altman in the departing statement, describing it as “at the pinnacle of AI innovation” and saying it's hard to leave a place one cherishes.

Altman later replied to Murati's post on X and expressed his gratitude for her service to the company.

“It’s hard to overstate how much Mira has meant to OpenAI, our mission, and to us all personally,” he wrote. Altman also said the company would provide more information on the leadership transition in the coming days.

Murati was suddenly catapulted to be the company's interim CEO late last year after the board of directors fired Altman, sparking upheaval in the AI industry. The company later brought in another interim CEO before restoring Altman to his leadership role and replacing most of the board members who ousted him.

FILE - Mira Murati appears at OpenAI DevDay, OpenAI's first developer conference, on Nov. 6, 2023 in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Barbara Ortutay, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

CrowdStrike exec apologizes to Congress for disruptive outage
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Almost all small businesses are using a software tool that is enabled by AI
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Former Biden adviser, Atlanta doctor calls for audits of AI health tech
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

23andMe directors resign as the CEO of the genetic-testing company seeks to take it...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mets and Braves to play doubleheader on Monday after forecast washes out rest of pivotal...2m ago
Tropical Weather Latest: Fast-moving Hurricane Helene is expected to be a major storm...5m ago
UNLV QB to sit out season after agent says $100,000 promised for transfer has not been...6m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Helene could be among Georgia’s worst hurricanes. Here’s why it’s so rare
Gen Z candidates are looking to change Georgia’s political landscape
Amid questions over cost of weight loss shots, Atlanta doctors offer cheaper options