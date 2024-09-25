OpenAI exec Mira Murati says she's leaving artificial intelligence company

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A high-ranking executive at OpenAI who served a few days as its interim CEO during a period of turmoil last year said she's leaving the artificial intelligence company.

Mira Murati, OpenAI's chief technology officer, said in a written statement Wednesday that after much reflection she has "made the difficult decision to leave OpenAI."

“I’m stepping away because I want to create the time and space to do my own exploration,” she said.