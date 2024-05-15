OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever announces departure from ChatGPT maker

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever, one of the original creators of the artificial intelligence technology behind ChatGPT, said Tuesday he is leaving the company after a nearly decade.

Sutskever was one of four board members last fall who voted to push out CEO Sam Altman from the company — only to quickly reinstate him. It was Sutskever, OpenAI's chief scientist, who told Altman last November that he was being fired.

Sutskever announced his decision on the social media site X. He said he is working on a new project that is “very personally meaningful” to him, but he offered no other details.