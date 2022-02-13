Opelka wins 46-point tiebreaker, beats Isner at Dallas Open

The second-seeded Opelka sent a winner down the line for a 24-22 tiebreaker victory in the second set to secure the 7-6 (7), 7-6 (22) win over Isner, the No. 3 seed and de facto tournament host at the SMU tennis facility about a mile from his house.

No. 4 seed Jenson Brooksby played Marcos Giron in the other semifinal Saturday night. It's the first time since 2004 that all four semifinalists have been Americans.