ajc logo
X

OPEC secretary-general is dead, Nigerian officials announce

FILE - Mohammad Barkindo, Secretary-General of OPEC, is shown during a panel discussion at CERAWeek by IHS Markit at Hilton Americas,1600 Lamar St., on March 7, 2017, in Houston. Barkindo died late Tuesday, a spokesperson for Nigeria's petroleum ministry told The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Mohammad Barkindo, Secretary-General of OPEC, is shown during a panel discussion at CERAWeek by IHS Markit at Hilton Americas,1600 Lamar St., on March 7, 2017, in Houston. Barkindo died late Tuesday, a spokesperson for Nigeria's petroleum ministry told The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

National & World News
By CHINEDU ASADU and AYA BATRAWY, Associated Press
Updated 59 minutes ago
Nigerian authorities have announced that the Secretary-General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has died

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The Secretary-General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has died, Nigerian authorities announced Wednesday.

Mohammad Barkindo, 63, died late Tuesday, a spokesperson for Nigeria’s petroleum ministry told The Associated Press. The reason for his death was not immediately known. The Vienna-based oil cartel known as OPEC that he oversaw did not immediately comment.

Mele Kyari, Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, tweeted the news of Barkindo’s death which he described as “a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community.”

Barkindo, a Nigerian, led the crude oil bloc since August 2016, seeing it through some of its most turbulent times including during the pandemic when oil prices plummeted due to declining demand. During his tenure as head of OPEC, he guided the group, working to keep the positions of its various members unified.

The 13 OPEC member-states have 1.24 billion proven crude oil reserves among them, or 80% of the world's share. Of the world’s total crude oil, OPEC producers’ share of that is just under 38%. OPEC member-states, however, contributed to around 48% of all world crude oil exports last year.

Barkindo's legacy, however, might be most tied to his final years overseeing OPEC as the group entered into an agreement known as OPEC+ with major non-OPEC producer, Russia. That agreement, which is set to expire this year, helped to steady the volatile oil market during the pandemic, though it has come under increased scrutiny and criticism amid current high oil prices and as the U.S. and other Western nations try to squeeze Russia's economy over the war in Ukraine. Brent crude has traded at over $100 a barrel.

Barkindo was wrapping up his tenure at OPEC when he died. He began his career with the Nigerian Mining Corporation in 1982 before holding multiple roles over more than two decades at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation. Before leading OPEC, Barkindo served as the Deputy Managing Director of Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas, a joint venture between NNPC and multinational oil giants Shell, Total and Eni.

Born in Yola, Nigeria, he attended undergraduate university in Nigeria before earning a post-graduate degree in petroleum economics from Oxford University in the U.K. and an MBA from Washington University in the U.S.

In March, Barkindo was named a distinguished follow of the Atlantic Council, which holds an annual global energy forum that he frequently headlined and spoke at.

___

Batrawy reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo speaks during the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Forum at the Dubai Expo 2020, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on March 28, 2022. Barkindo died late Tuesday, a spokesperson for Nigeria's petroleum ministry told The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

Credit: Ebrahim Noroozi

FILE - OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo speaks during the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Forum at the Dubai Expo 2020, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on March 28, 2022. Barkindo died late Tuesday, a spokesperson for Nigeria's petroleum ministry told The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

Credit: Ebrahim Noroozi

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo speaks during the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Forum at the Dubai Expo 2020, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on March 28, 2022. Barkindo died late Tuesday, a spokesperson for Nigeria's petroleum ministry told The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

Credit: Ebrahim Noroozi

Credit: Ebrahim Noroozi

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo, speaks at a conference during the 24th Iran Oil Show in Tehran, Iran on May 2, 2019. Barkindo died late Tuesday, a spokesperson for Nigeria's petroleum ministry told The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

Credit: Vahid Salemi

FILE - OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo, speaks at a conference during the 24th Iran Oil Show in Tehran, Iran on May 2, 2019. Barkindo died late Tuesday, a spokesperson for Nigeria's petroleum ministry told The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

Credit: Vahid Salemi

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo, speaks at a conference during the 24th Iran Oil Show in Tehran, Iran on May 2, 2019. Barkindo died late Tuesday, a spokesperson for Nigeria's petroleum ministry told The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

Credit: Vahid Salemi

Credit: Vahid Salemi

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo, third left, attends a conference during the 24th Iran Oil Show in Tehran, Iran on May 2, 2019. Barkindo died late Tuesday, a spokesperson for Nigeria's petroleum ministry told The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

Credit: Vahid Salemi

FILE - OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo, third left, attends a conference during the 24th Iran Oil Show in Tehran, Iran on May 2, 2019. Barkindo died late Tuesday, a spokesperson for Nigeria's petroleum ministry told The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

Credit: Vahid Salemi

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo, third left, attends a conference during the 24th Iran Oil Show in Tehran, Iran on May 2, 2019. Barkindo died late Tuesday, a spokesperson for Nigeria's petroleum ministry told The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

Credit: Vahid Salemi

Credit: Vahid Salemi

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo speaks at an event in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates on Sept. 18, 2018. Barkindo died late Tuesday, a spokesperson for Nigeria's petroleum ministry told The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)

Credit: Jon Gambrell

FILE - OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo speaks at an event in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates on Sept. 18, 2018. Barkindo died late Tuesday, a spokesperson for Nigeria's petroleum ministry told The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)

Credit: Jon Gambrell

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo speaks at an event in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates on Sept. 18, 2018. Barkindo died late Tuesday, a spokesperson for Nigeria's petroleum ministry told The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)

Credit: Jon Gambrell

Credit: Jon Gambrell

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Mohammad Barkindo, OPEC Secretary-General attends OPEC's 10th meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee to monitor the oil production reduction agreement of OPEC and non-OPEC members, in Algiers, Algeria on Sept. 23, 2018. Barkindo died late Tuesday, a spokesperson for Nigeria's petroleum ministry told The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul, File)

Credit: Anis Belghoul

FILE - Mohammad Barkindo, OPEC Secretary-General attends OPEC's 10th meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee to monitor the oil production reduction agreement of OPEC and non-OPEC members, in Algiers, Algeria on Sept. 23, 2018. Barkindo died late Tuesday, a spokesperson for Nigeria's petroleum ministry told The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul, File)

Credit: Anis Belghoul

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Mohammad Barkindo, OPEC Secretary-General attends OPEC's 10th meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee to monitor the oil production reduction agreement of OPEC and non-OPEC members, in Algiers, Algeria on Sept. 23, 2018. Barkindo died late Tuesday, a spokesperson for Nigeria's petroleum ministry told The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul, File)

Credit: Anis Belghoul

Credit: Anis Belghoul

Editors' Picks
Fulton grand jury subpoenas Giuliani, Graham, Trump campaign lawyers 15h ago
Chipper Jones places Georgia home up for sale for $15 million
18h ago
EU chief warns of danger of complete cut-off of Russian gas
15m ago
UK's Johnson vows to stay in office after top ministers quit
1h ago
UK's Johnson vows to stay in office after top ministers quit
1h ago
South Africa holds funeral for 21 teens who died in tavern
8m ago
The Latest
Shanghai, Beijing order new round of mass COVID-19 testing
2m ago
South Africa holds funeral for 21 teens who died in tavern
8m ago
EU parliament set for knife-edge vote on green investments
11m ago
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
Georgia high court rightly overturned murder convictions, legal experts say
Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top