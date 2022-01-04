OPEC, allies keep gradually pumping more oil amid omicron

The 23-member OPEC+ alliance led by oil cartel member Saudi Arabia and non-member Russia said it would add 400,000 barrels per day in February, sticking with a road map to slowly restore cuts in output made during the depths of the pandemic.

Oil prices rose with the news: U.S. crude traded 1% higher on the New York Mercantile Exchange, at $76.79 per barrel, while international benchmark Brent crude was up 1.2%, at $79.89 per barrel.