Oops: VP Mike Pence missing from some Michigan ballots

Clerks were told to reissue correct ballots and tell voters to ignore the erroneous ballot if they received one.

“If a voter does happen to return the incorrect ballot instead of the correct ballot, it will still count. The clerk will be instructed to duplicate a vote for Trump onto a ballot for Trump/Pence,” Wimmer said.

The city clerk in Livonia, Susan Nash, said her office hasn't downloaded any erroneous ballots, but she has heard about the problem.

“I think it’s embarrassing. ... It’s just one more thing for clerks to take care of," Nash told the Detroit Free Press.

