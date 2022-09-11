Ons Jabeur vows to keep fighting after loss in US Open final

"It was a closer match than it looks, said Arantxa Sánchez Vicario, a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, including at the 1994 U.S. Open, who has been sitting in Jabeur’s guest box and offering advice during the tournament.

“Now she needs to take the positives. If she keeps going and does the right things, the next one will come.”

Jabeur said she felt even more nervous before this final than her first, where she fell to Elena Rybakina in three sets at the All England Club in July. After becoming the first woman since Serena Williams to reach the Wimbledon and U.S. Open finals in the same year since 2019, she worked on trying to keep herself calm, so couldn't question her preparation. She wasn't even particularly disappointed with her execution.

“To be honest with you, I have nothing to regret because I did everything possible,” Jabeur said.

The Tunisian will move to No. 2 in the WTA rankings next week. But she really wants that Grand Slam trophy, which would be the first by an African and Arab woman in the professional era, which dates to 1968.

Doing so, she said, would “really show that it’s not impossible for someone coming from my country, from my continent, to have that title.”

She will hope to start better in her next chance, having spotted Swiatek 3-0 leads in both sets Saturday. Jabeur said during the trophy presentation that she didn't like the native of Poland, though she showed there were no hard feelings later during her upbeat news conference.

“I was joking when I said I don’t like her,” Jabeur said. “I’ll forgive her when she gives me a Rolex or something.”

___

AP Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich contributed to this report.

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, reacts after losing a point to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke Combined Shape Caption Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, reacts after losing a point to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined Shape Caption Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, holds up the runner up trophy after losing to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke Combined Shape Caption Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, holds up the runner up trophy after losing to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke