Ons Jabeur plays Marketa Vondrousova in the Wimbledon women's final

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
30 minutes ago
X
Ons Jabeur or Marketa Vondrousova will become a first-time Grand Slam champion when they play each other in the Wimbledon women’s final

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Ons Jabeur or Marketa Vondrousova will become a first-time Grand Slam champion when they play each other in the Wimbledon women's final.

They go into Saturday's title match with a combined record of 0-3 in major finals.

The No. 6-seeded Jabeur, a 28-year-old from Tunisia, was the runner-up at the All England Club and at the U.S. Open last season.

She is the only Arab woman or North African woman to participate in a Grand Slam singles final.

The unseeded Vondrousova, a 24-year-old from the Czech Republic, lost in the 2019 French Open final as a teenager.

She is the first unseeded finalist at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King made it that far in 1963.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Feds to approve $39 billion discharge for some student loan borrowers9h ago

Credit: AJC staff

‘He kept them straight’: Political journalist Shipp praised at funeral
8h ago

Credit: RON JOHNSON

Georgia Supreme Court declines to hear Rivian incentives case
8h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Christine King Farris lies in state at Georgia Capitol
11h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Christine King Farris lies in state at Georgia Capitol
11h ago

Credit: Pouya Dianat/AJC

Swanky downtown hotel will be returned to lender to avoid foreclosure
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Why allowing Ukraine to ship grain during Russia's war matters to the world
10m ago
Torrential rains in South Korea kill at least 7 in landslides and floods
14m ago
A new bar in Dubai is offering 'gourmet water' infused with minerals to 'suit your mood'
40m ago
Featured

Credit: Bill Torpy

Bill Torpy: For elderly couple, behind $1,062 on note, a happy ending
Cut from Georgia Medicaid health coverage? You may still be eligible
Braves schedule: Atlanta will open 2024 season on road vs. Phillies
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top