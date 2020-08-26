Only Native American on federal death row set to be executed

“Today’s decision means we will never know for sure whether anti-Native American bias influenced the jury’s decision to sentence Lezmond Mitchell to death," his lawyers, Jonathan Aminoff and Celeste Bacchi, said in a statement, reacting to the Supreme Court's decision not to take up the case. "Mr. Mitchell’s life is in President Trump’s hands, and we hope the President will demonstrate his respect for tribal sovereignty and grant Mr. Mitchell the mercy of executive clemency.”

Keith Nelson, who was also convicted of killing a child, is slated to die Friday at the Terre Haute, Indiana, prison where all federal executions are carried out by a lethal injection of pentobarbital. Nelson's lawyers say pentobarbital can cause severe pain and so should be deemed unconstitutional.

Death-penalty advocates say the Trump administration's restart of executions is bringing justice — too long delayed — to victims and families. There are currently 58 men and one woman on federal death row, many of whose executions have been pending for over 20 years.

Tiffany Lee's father, Daniel Lee, has told The Associated Press, he believes in the principle of “an eye for an eye” and wants Mitchell to die for the slayings. He also said Navajo leaders don’t speak for him: “I speak for myself and for my daughter."

Family and friends described Slim, a school bus driver who was approaching retirement, as gracious, spiritual and well-liked by students on her route.

Several relatives had said they opposed Mitchell's execution. But lawyers recently wrote a letter on behalf of some saying they want the sentence carried out, including because Mitchell showed no “respect for ... Navajo cultural teachings that stress the sanctity of life.”

Mitchell has long maintained that his accomplice, Johnny Orsinger, took the lead in the killings. Orsinger was a juvenile then and couldn’t be sentenced to death. He’s serving a life sentence in Atlanta.

Prior to this year, the federal government had carried out just three executions since 1963, all of them between 2001 and 2003, according to the Washington, D.C.-based Death Penalty Information Center. Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh was among them.

The first of the resumed executions was of former white supremacist Daniel Lewis Lee on July 14. Two others, Wesley Purkey and Dustin Honken, were executed later the same week. The victims of all three also included children.

The executions of Christopher Andre Vialva and William Emmett LeCroy are scheduled for late September.

