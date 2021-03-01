Online review platform Trustpilot chooses London for IPO

Trustpilot, which is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, said it will hold an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange to sell 25% of its shares to raise $50 million.

While not yet profitable, Trustpilot’s net loss narrowed last year as its revenue rose to $102 million. It's aiming for a market valuation of 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion), according to a person close to the company who was not allowed to speak publicly.