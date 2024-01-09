Onetime ambassador Stuart E. Eizenstat to release a book, 'The Art of Diplomacy'

NEW YORK (AP) — Former diplomat and White House aide Stuart E. Eizenstat has a book out this spring on some of the country's most consequential treaties and other international accords.

Publisher Rowman & Littlefield will release “The Art of Diplomacy: How American Negotiators Reached Historic Agreements that Changed the World” on May 24. Eizenstat will recount diplomatic efforts everywhere from Northern Ireland to the Middle East.

"At a time of global turmoil and conflict, when America’s influence is being challenged by a number of emerging powers, I believe it is important to impart what I have learned in my government experience, in order to help the United States use diplomacy to meet the challenges of the 21st century," Eizenstat said in a statement Tuesday.