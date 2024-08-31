Nation & World News

One person is under arrest after attack on Jewish students, the University of Pittsburgh says

One person was arrested after an attack on a group of Jewish students on the University of Pittsburgh campus
17 minutes ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — One person was arrested after an attack on a group of Jewish students on the University of Pittsburgh campus, the school said in a statement.

Two of the students were treated at the scene for injuries after the suspect, who was not identified, attacked them using a bottle near Pitt's Cathedral of Learning, according to a statement released Friday.

“The alleged perpetrator, who has no known Pitt affiliation, was immediately arrested by Pitt Police and is in custody,” the statement said. There was no information about what charges the suspect might face.

University leaders were in contact with the Hillel University Center as well as the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

There was no ongoing threat to the public and counseling was made available.

“To be clear: Neither acts of violence nor antisemitism will be tolerated,” the statement said. “Local and federal partners are supporting Pitt Police in this ongoing investigation.”

