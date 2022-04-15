'One Mississippi' replaces state song that had racist roots

The current governor, Republican Tate Reeves, signed a bill Thursday to replace "Go, Mississippi" with a new song called "One Mississippi." The change will happen July 1 — two years after Mississippi retired a Confederate-themed state flag.

"Go, Mississippi" uses the tune, but not the lyrics, from a 1959 campaign jingle of Democratic Gov. Ross Barnett. "Roll With Ross" included the lyrics, "For segregation, 100%. He's not a moderate, like some of the gents."