'One Mississippi' replaces state song that had racist roots

FILE - Mississippi Gov. Ross Barnett waves a confederate flag before the start of Ole Miss-Kentucky football game at the stadium on Sept. 29, 1962, in Jackson, Miss. With Barnett is his wife, the former Pearl Crawford, left. Mississippi in 2022 is on the verge of retiring a state song with racist roots, two years after it surrendered a Confederate-themed state flag. “Go, Mississippi" uses the tune of a 1959 campaign song for Ross Barnett, who won the governor's race proclaiming support of segregation. (AP Photo/Jim Bourdier, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Mississippi Gov. Ross Barnett waves a confederate flag before the start of Ole Miss-Kentucky football game at the stadium on Sept. 29, 1962, in Jackson, Miss. With Barnett is his wife, the former Pearl Crawford, left. Mississippi in 2022 is on the verge of retiring a state song with racist roots, two years after it surrendered a Confederate-themed state flag. “Go, Mississippi" uses the tune of a 1959 campaign song for Ross Barnett, who won the governor's race proclaiming support of segregation. (AP Photo/Jim Bourdier, File)

National & World News
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press
7 hours ago
Mississippi is ditching a state song that’s based on the campaign tune of a former governor who pledged to preserve segregation

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is ditching a state song that's based on the campaign tune of a former governor who pledged to preserve segregation.

The current governor, Republican Tate Reeves, signed a bill Thursday to replace "Go, Mississippi" with a new song called "One Mississippi." The change will happen July 1 — two years after Mississippi retired a Confederate-themed state flag.

"Go, Mississippi" uses the tune, but not the lyrics, from a 1959 campaign jingle of Democratic Gov. Ross Barnett. "Roll With Ross" included the lyrics, "For segregation, 100%. He's not a moderate, like some of the gents."

Barnett unsuccessfully resisted integration of the University of Mississippi in 1962. Legislators adopted a state song that year setting new words to his campaign music: “Go, Mississippi, keep rolling along. Go, Mississippi, you cannot go wrong.”

The new state song was composed by country music singer and songwriter Steve Azar, who's a Mississippi native, for the state’s 2017 bicentennial celebration.

The lyrics of "One Mississippi" play on the hide-and-seek counting game (One Mississippi ... two Mississippi ... three Mississippi ...). The song uses familiar images, including magnolia trees, fried catfish, hurricanes and kudzu.

The new law also creates a committee to recommend that legislators designate additional state songs later. Tennessee is among states with multiple official songs.

____ Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus.

Combined ShapeCaption
File - This Jan. 4, 2022, photo shows country music singer and songwriter Steve Azar at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson. Mississippi legislators passed a bill March 31, 2022, to designate Azar's "One Mississippi" as the new state song and to create a study committee to consider additional state songs in the future. "One Mississippi" would replace "Go, Mississippi," which became the state song in 1962. "Go, Mississippi" uses the tune of a 1959 campaign song by Ross Barnett, who won the governor's race that year on a pro-segregation platform. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo, File)

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

File - This Jan. 4, 2022, photo shows country music singer and songwriter Steve Azar at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson. Mississippi legislators passed a bill March 31, 2022, to designate Azar's "One Mississippi" as the new state song and to create a study committee to consider additional state songs in the future. "One Mississippi" would replace "Go, Mississippi," which became the state song in 1962. "Go, Mississippi" uses the tune of a 1959 campaign song by Ross Barnett, who won the governor's race that year on a pro-segregation platform. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo, File)

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Combined ShapeCaption
File - This Jan. 4, 2022, photo shows country music singer and songwriter Steve Azar at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson. Mississippi legislators passed a bill March 31, 2022, to designate Azar's "One Mississippi" as the new state song and to create a study committee to consider additional state songs in the future. "One Mississippi" would replace "Go, Mississippi," which became the state song in 1962. "Go, Mississippi" uses the tune of a 1959 campaign song by Ross Barnett, who won the governor's race that year on a pro-segregation platform. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo, File)

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Tori Lang was found shot to death at a Gwinnett County park on July 28. Arrest warrants were secured for Austin Ford on Friday.

Credit: GoFundMe

