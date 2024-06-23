One man died and five others were hospitalized in downtown St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) — One man is dead and five others have been wounded in a downtown St. Louis shooting, police said.

Police believe women were fighting in a park when men stepped in and drew firearms, according to a statement from St. Louis police.

The man who died likely was in his mid-twenties and has not been identified yet, police said. Five others were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, including an 18-year-old from St. Louis County in critical condition.