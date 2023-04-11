BreakingNews
Manhattan DA sues Rep. Jordan over Trump indictment inquiry
One killed, 3 hurt in shooting outside DC funeral home

National & World News
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST, Associated Press
Updated 24 minutes ago
Police say a man was killed and three others were critically injured in a shooting outside of a funeral for a homicide victim in the nation’s capital

WASHINGTON (AP) — One man was killed and three other people were critically injured Tuesday in a shooting outside of a funeral for a homicide victim in the nation's capital, according to police.

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said a police officer was stationed near the funeral home in northeast Washington where the service was held when the gunfire broke out around 12: 30 p.m.

The shooting happened about 20 minutes after a funeral ended for a victim of a homicide who was shot and killed in March. The victim's family had asked police to have officers near the funeral, Contee said.

At least four people were shot, Contee said. One man died at the scene and three more people — two men and a woman — were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to a spokesperson for DC Fire and EMS.

“At this point, it appears that several people who were in the block were specifically targeted," Contee said at a news conference outside the funeral home. “We’re unsure why that is, why these people were targeted, more or less why they were targeted at a funeral. We don’t understand that.”

Police have made no arrests in the case.

The gunfire comes as the country reels from the latest string of mass shootings, including five people killed at a Louisville bank on Monday.

'Special woman' killed in Chick-fil-A drive-thru in Rome was a devoted mother
