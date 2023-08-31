One dead, at least two injured in stabbings at jail in Atlanta that is under federal investigation

Authorities said one person died and at least two others were injured when they were stabbed Thursday at a violent and problem-plagued jail in Atlanta that is already under federal investigation
National & World News
55 minutes ago
X

ATLANTA (AP) — One person died and at least two others were injured when they were stabbed Thursday at a violent and problem-plagued jail in Atlanta that is already under federal investigation, authorities said.

Fulton County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said in an email that the investigation into the stabbings at the county's main jail was “active.” She did not release any other information.

Thursday's death at the jail brings to five the number of people who have died in Fulton County custody in just over a month.

The Fulton County Jail is where former President Donald Trump and 18 others indicted along with him surrendered last week for booking on charges related to an alleged illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

The U.S. Department of Justice in July opened a civil rights investigation into jail conditions in the county, citing violence, filthy conditions and the death last year of a man whose body was found covered in insects.

Lashawn Thompson, 35, died last September in a bedbug-infested cell in the Fulton County Jail's psychiatric wing. An independent autopsy done at his family's request found he died from severe neglect. His family has since reached a settlement with the county.

Samuel Lawrence, 34, died Saturday at Grady Memorial Hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the jail. The other three people who died in the last month include 66-year-old Alexander Hawkins, 34-year-old Christopher Smith and 40-year-old Montay Stinson.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

1 inmate dead, 2 injured in Fulton jail stabbings1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton judge says Trump court proceedings will be televised
3h ago

Credit: Valdosta fire department

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Cleanup continues after deadly Idalia barrels through Georgia
2h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Hyundai’s EV plant, Georgia’s biggest jobs deal, is getting bigger
1h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Hyundai’s EV plant, Georgia’s biggest jobs deal, is getting bigger
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Kemp rejects talk of special session, says punishing Fani Willis carries risks
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Titans' Derrick Henry ready to remind everyone what running backs mean to NFL
2m ago
Two ex-Proud Boys leaders get some of longest sentences in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
4m ago
Judge rules white man will stand trial for shooting Black teen Ralph Yarl, who went to...
7m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Five things to know about Georgia Tech’s opener vs. Louisville
7h ago
‘Show them who we are’: Braves excited for Dodgers series that affects playoff seed
11h ago
FALL IN GEORGIA
From big fairs to local fests, you’ll find fall fun — and maybe a corn dog
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top