One dead as tornado hits south Texas town near the Gulf coast

The storm follows an outbreak of dozens of tornadoes in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado that caused damage but no reported deaths,

“We did see some rotation on radar. So that’s what prompted a tornado warning,” Soria said.

The area is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of the U.S.-Mexico border at Brownsville and is not prone to tornadic active, although this spring has been active, Soria said.

“We did have a tornado warning just north of this area a couple of weeks ago, but we were not able to confirm that tornado even though it was radar indicated,” Soria said.