Once near death, rescued sea turtles sent back to the ocean

“This is what we work for,” said Brandi Biehl, co-director of the center. “When they first come in, you don't even know if they're going to survive. And then you see them slowly pass small milestones and then they get better and they surprise you.”

“This is the moment they wait for,” she added. “It gives them back their home and their life, and that's what your goal is. It's just a magical moment.”

First into the surf was Silver Belle, one of the critically endangered population of Kemp's ridley turtles, described by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as the world's smallest marine turtles species. The Ocean Conservancy estimates there are no more than 1,000 nesting females left in the world.

Carried to the water's edge, she sat still for a moment to adjust to her new surroundings and feel the incoming waves washing around her. Then, flippers straining, the 5-pound (2.2-kilogram) turtle propelled herself across the sand into the roiling surf, disappearing into the ocean.

Silver Belle stranded Nov. 21, 2019, in Beach Haven on New Jersey's Long Beach Island. She had fungal pneumonia and was severely cold-stunned because she hadn't headed south before water temperatures became too cold.

Next up was Melbourne, a green sea turtle who had stranded a week earlier in Surf City, also part of Long Beach Island. He was lethargic and found floating in the water, too weak to swim because of cold-stunning and a lung infection.

Tabitha went last, and sat motionless in her transport crate, even after the gate was lowered so she could see the ocean nearby.

But then a larger-than-usual wave washed far up the beach, into her crate and around her, rousing Tabitha. She crawled out of the box, onto the sand and into the surf.

The center had attached a radio tracking unit to her shell, which could allow it to monitor her movements for as long as 30 days. During that time, Biehl said, Tabitha should hopefully make it to Florida or even further south.

Silver Belle, a critically endangered Kemp's Ridley sea turtle, is placed in the surf in Point Pleasant Beach, N.J. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, by Sea Turtle Recovery, a group that rescues sick or injured turtles, nurses them back to health and releases them into the ocean.

