On Super Bowl broadcast, 'He Gets Us' ads featuring Jesus stand out for change-of-pace message

Critics have noted the campaign’s welcoming and progressive messages seem at odds with some of its Christian funders, who have also supported anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-abortion causes.

Last year’s ads were overseen by the Servant Foundation, also a donor to Alliance Defending Freedom, a prominent conservative legal organization that helped overturn Roe v. Wade — the ruling establishing a nationwide right to abortion — and has represented clients challenging same-sex marriage and transgender rights.

The family behind Hobby Lobby also contributed to “He Gets Us.” They previously won a Supreme Court case challenging requirements to cover some birth control for employees on anti-abortion grounds.

The “He Gets Us” campaign is now under a new charitable organization, Come Near, meaning the Servant Foundation is no longer overseeing it. The nonprofit says it is “committed to sharing the life and love of Jesus in thought-provoking new ways.”

On its website, the campaign notes that “probably the most common questions” received are about its stance on the LGBTQ+ community. “So let us be clear in our opinion. Jesus loves gay people and Jesus loves trans people … No matter who you are, YOU are invited to explore the story of Jesus and consider what it means for your life.”

The “He Gets Us” campaign says it plans to advertise during other major cultural moments over the next year, including the Paris Olympics, the NFL draft, and the Republican and Democratic conventions.

Other faith-based ads at this year’s Super Bowl included a spot from Scientologists, inviting viewers to “see for yourself who we are.” An ad for the Catholic prayer app Hallow, featuring actor Mark Wahlberg, also broadcast in select markets during the game.

Within the NFL, Christianity has long permeated the culture, and regular fans are familiar with expressions of faith, from locker-room prayers to Hail Mary passes to players pointing skyward after touchdowns.

“One of the main purposes for ‘He Gets Us’ is to try and invite anyone, no matter what they believe, to explore the story of Jesus,” Miller said. “The audience of the Super Bowl allows us to do that with the greatest potential reach.”

