On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights

Pews have been packed by politicians in past years, but given the pandemic, many gave either pre-recorded or livestreamed remarks instead, including Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden said Americans must commit to the King's unfinished work, delivering jobs and justice and protecting “the sacred right to vote, a right from which all other rights flow."

“It’s time for every elected official in America to make it clear where they stand,” Biden said. “It’s time for every American to stand up. Speak out, be heard. Where do you stand?”

Democrats had hoped to vote on the legislation Monday, in a show of respect for the late civil rights leader as the issue gathered political steam late last year and peaked with a powerful blunt speech last week by Biden, who likened the Jan. 6, 2021, violence and election subversion of today with the civil rights struggles fought by King and others. But it comes too late for many civil rights leaders.

Senate Republicans remain unified in opposition to the Democrats' voting bills, and the 50-50 chamber needs 60 votes to pass the legislation. Two Democrats, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, remain opposed to changing Senate rules that would allow for the Democrats to pass the bills without the GOP. The vote was pushed back to Tuesday, but it looks as if it there is no way through for the legislation to protect the right to vote.

King told of how his father also faced a pushback on civil rights by those who believed the issue could not be solved with legislation. “They told him he had to change hearts first. And he worked hard at that. After all, he was a Baptist preacher. But he knew that when someone is denying you your fundamental rights, conversation and optimism won’t get you very far.”

Sinema has argued that bipartisanship is needed to address the issue, but King countered that significant milestones, including the 14th Amendment that granted citizenship to former slaves, passed Congress without bipartisan support.

Harris was meeting Monday with lawmakers ahead of the vote working to get the legislation passed. But when asked specifically about her message to Sinema and Manchin, she didn't engage directly.

“As I’ve said before, there are a hundred members of the United States Senate, and I’m not going to absolve — nor should any of us — absolve any member of the United States Senate from taking on a responsibility to follow through on the oath that they all took to support and defend the Constitution of the United States," she said.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the Senate’s only Black Republican, countered with a series of King Day-themed videos he said would emphasize positive developments on civil rights. Scott sidestepped criticism about GOP actions and accused Biden of labelling Republicans as racists.

"To compare or conflate people who oppose his positions as being racists and traitors to the country is not only insulting and infuriating, it's dead wrong," Scott told The Associated Press.

To the sparse crowd at Ebenezer, Warnock, now running for reelection as Georgia’s first Black senator, said that “everybody loves Dr. King, they just don’t always love what he represents.”

“Let the word go forth, you cannot remember Dr. King and dismember his legacy at the same time,” Warnock said. “If you will speak his name you have to stand up for voting rights, you have to stand up on behalf of the poor and the oppressed and the disenfranchised.”

Other leaders weighed in, too. Former President Barack Obama shared a picture of King’s granddaughter Yolanda admiring a bust of King that Obama kept in the Oval Office. “The fight for voting rights takes perseverance,” Obama tweeted. “As Dr. King said, ‘There are no broad highways to lead us easily and inevitably to quick solutions. We must keep going.’"

King “saw a great injustice in his world and fought to right that wrong,” Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a recorded message played at Ebenezer. “His methods ultimately led to success and showed all of us that taking the high road is the best path to achieving lasting change.”

Democrat Stacey Abrams, now trying again to defeat Kemp as he seeks reelection, tweeted that King's call remains clear: "Deliver justice for the poor, protect those targeted by hate, defend the freedom to vote, and demand that our leaders fight current malice as the best bulwark against future harm."

King, who delivered his historic "I Have a Dream" speech while leading the 1963 March on Washington and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, considered racial equality inseparable from alleviating poverty and stopping war. His insistence on nonviolent protest continues to influence activists pushing for civil rights and social change.

Associated Press Writer Colleen Long in Wilmington, Del., and Meg Kinnard in Columbia, S.C., contributed to this report.

Martin Luther King III, speaks during a news conference in Washington, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. King's eldest son criticized Biden and Congress as a whole on Monday for failing to pass voting rights legislation, even as 19 Republican-led states have made it harder to vote in response to former President Donald Trump's false claims about election-rigging. "You were successful with infrastructure, which is a great thing -- but we need you to use that same energy to ensure that all Americans have the same unencumbered right to vote," Martin Luther King III said. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks virtually to the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church for the Martin Luther King, Jr., Beloved Community Commemorative Service, from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

FILE - Flowers lay in front of the birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on Jan. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. The annual Martin Luther King Jr. service is set to be held at his old congregation in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Branden Camp, File)

Martin Luther King III, accompanied by his daughter Yolanda Reneee King and his wife Andrea Waters King speaks during a news conference in Washington, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. King's eldest son criticized Biden and Congress as a whole on Monday for failing to pass voting rights legislation, even as 19 Republican-led states have made it harder to vote in response to former President Donald Trump's false claims about election-rigging. "You were successful with infrastructure, which is a great thing -- but we need you to use that same energy to ensure that all Americans have the same unencumbered right to vote," Martin Luther King III said. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Shelby Batch, 12, of California, clears snow from the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Ceremonies scheduled for the site on Monday, to mark the Martin Luther King, Jr. national holiday, have been canceled because of the weather. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Visitors look to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial as snow falls in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Ceremonies scheduled for the site on Monday, to mark the Martin Luther King, Jr. national holiday, have been canceled because of the weather. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. The U.S. economy "has never worked fairly for Black Americans — or, really, for any American of color," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a speech delivered Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 one of many by national leaders acknowledging unmet needs for racial equality on Martin Luther King Day. (AP Photo, File)

Snow covers the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Ceremonies scheduled for the site on Monday, to mark the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday, have been canceled because of the weather. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Sculptor Max Zuleta assembles an ice sculpture of Martin Luther King Jr. prior to a ceremony where the last few blocks of what was 3rd Street downtown that have been renamed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at its intersection with W. Wisconsin Ave. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wis. The 1400 pound ice sculpture took 14 hours to create, which is longer than normal, because the face had to be specific to King. He is from Franksville, Wis. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand together at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial as they arrive to attend an event marking the 10th anniversary of the dedication of memorial in Washington, Oct. 21, 2021. Harris is capping off a controversial first year in office, creating history as the first woman of color in her position while fending off criticism and complaints over her focus and agenda. While she's sought to make the office her own, Harris has struggled at times with the constraints of a global pandemic and the realities of a role focused squarely on promoting the president. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 30, 2021. The U.S. Senate's only Black Republican is putting forth what he characterizes as a positive response to partisan rhetoric on race that he's best-positioned to rebut. Tim Scott of South Carolina tells The Associated Press that he hopes a video series on issues he sees as pertinent to the Black community will help refocus a fraught national conversation on race. Scott has timed the release in conjunction with Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)