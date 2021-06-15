On Florida's horizon: Dust, brilliant sunsets and allergies

Dry winds carrying the particles could help smother storm systems by drying out the humid tropical air that feeds turbulent weather across a well-traveled route for hurricanes, experts said.

“It’s been moving across the Atlantic for the past several days, and it’s expected to be in the area around Friday or Saturday,” Sammy Hadi, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Miami, told the paper. “It acts to prevent widespread showers and thunderstorms. You could still have showers and thunderstorms, but the coverage would be much less if you didn’t have Saharan dust.”

Scientists and health experts have long monitored the plumes for their effect on weather, the climate and the oceans. It's unclear how severely the incoming plume of dust will impact human health.

WOFL reports that winds last summer carried nearly 24 tons of dust from the Sahara Desert across the Atlantic to North and South America, The 2020 dust storm was so massive that it was nicknamed Godzilla and astronauts on the International Space Station could see it.