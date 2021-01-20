On Biden's day, capital swiftly pivots to post-Trump life

Biden was opening his presidency without a welcome or even personal acknowledgment from the man he defeated.

Under threat of conviction from the Senate on an accusation of inciting insurrection, Trump departed with a perfunctory nod to those who have died from the coronavirus, a obligatory mention of wishing “luck” to the next administration without mentioning Biden’s name, a premature claim on any success Biden might have, and the cloudy threat of a return.

“Have a nice life,” Trump said in remarks to well-wishers upon his departure. As Air Force One flew low along the coast, Biden’s inauguration played on Fox News on television aboard the flight. Trump’s family was on board. He spent some of the flight with flight staff who went up to him to say goodbye.

Rituals of the republic went on without him.

In a striking tableau at the Capitol, three former presidents and first ladies of different parties mingled as though at a cocktail party.

The inauguration crowds were sparse by design, with invitation-only guests at the immediate scene and 200,000 small flags standing in place of the citizens who would have come if the capital’s core hadn’t been under military lock and key and if no pandemic had been sweeping the country.

Yet Raelyn Maxwell of Park City, Utah, came with an American flag, a poster board sign reading "Dear Women of Color, thank you” and a bouquet of roses she hoped to toss to Kamala Harris if she could somehow get close enough to the incoming vice president.

“I protested 45’s inauguration," she said of Trump, the 45th president, "and I wanted to be here when he left. “And I wanted to celebrate the new president.” She also carried Champagne to roast the occasion with friends here from France.

Biden, the second Roman Catholic president, attended a morning mass at St. Matthews Church with at least three Baptists — Harris and Republican leaders Mitch McConnell from the Senate and Kevin McCarthy from the House — and the Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who is Jewish.

It was one of those bipartisan, not to mention multifaith, events that Washington is known for, coexisting with searing political division.

St. Matthew, patron saint of civil servants, was a tax-collector and, on the brighter side, an apostle who exhorted, “Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you,” according to the church's teachings. There were stirrings of that Wednesday.

Associated Press writers Ben Fox and Jill Colvin contributed to this report.

