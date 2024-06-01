Breaking: Emory University Hospital Midtown must divert and move some patients after massive water outage
On a wing and a prayer, a pigeon is rescued by a French Open chair umpire during a match

A pigeon landed on the court during a French Open match, leading the chair umpire to use a towel to rescue the fallen fowl
Chair umpire Damien Dumusois of France catches a pigeon that crashed onto the court during the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament between Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic and Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Chair umpire Damien Dumusois of France catches a pigeon that crashed onto the court during the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament between Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic and Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
By HOWARD FENDRICH – Associated Press
Updated 32 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — This one's for the birds: A pigeon landed on the court during a French Open match Saturday, leading the chair umpire to use a towel to rescue the fallen fowl.

The pigeon dropped to the red clay at Court Suzanne Lenglen — and remained on the ground — during a changeover in the fourth set of 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev's third-round victory over Tomas Machac at Roland Garros.

“I hope the bird was OK. It was not looking good. I think maybe something (was wrong) with the wing,” Medvedev said. “The referee did a good job. He was very gentle. I think (that's) important. I hope the bird is fine. Maybe they'll take it to the vet clinic or something. I don’t know; we need to ask what happened after.”

Indeed, eagle-eyed chair umpire Damien Dumusois did, um, fly into action, climbing down from his perch and grabbing a white towel. He approached the bird, which appeared injured and tried hopping away. Dumusois gave chase and eventually bent over, using the towel to grab the pigeon with both hands, earning cheers from spectators.

The umpire then carried it toward a doorway and handed it off to someone else, who held the bird aloft, drawing more applause.

Dumusois returned to his chair, got back up on his seat and announced that play would resume.

“Yeah, I saw that. I think he was a little bit struggling," Machac said, presumably talking about the pigeon, but also possibly about Dumusois. “I don’t know what happened. ... But you need to focus. You can’t try to watch that. It's tough, but I tried to focus.”

Medvedev, who next plays No. 11 seed Alex de Minaur with a quarterfinal berth at stake, actually found the brief interruption kind of helpful. It happened right after he won an 18-point game and the little extra time during the break let him catch his breath.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God, if it gives me an extra minute to breathe, it would be perfect,’ and it did,” Medvedev said. “For me, it was a good moment.”

The match continued with Medvedev ahead 4-3 in the final set, and the fifth-seeded Russian completed his 7-6 (4), 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 win about 10 minutes later.

Ever seen that before during a match?

“No,” said Machac, a 23-year-old from the Czech Republic who beat Novak Djokovic last month. “I think it was the first time that this happened.”

___

AP Photographer Jean-François Badias contributed to this report.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Chair umpire Damien Dumusois of France holds a pigeon that crashed onto the court during the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament between Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic and Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Chair umpire Damien Dumusois of France catches a pigeon that crashed onto the court during the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament between Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic and Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Chair umpire Damien Dumusois of France catches a pigeon that crashed onto the court during the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament between Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic and Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Chair umpire Damien Dumusois of France catches a pigeon that crashed onto the court during the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament between Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic and Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates winning his third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic preparesto serve against Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Russia's Daniil Medvedev plays a shot against Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Russia's Daniil Medvedev, playing with leg protection because of the cold, plays a shot against Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic plays a shot against Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

