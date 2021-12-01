Omicron keeps world jittery as more information drips out

The worry and uncertainty about the new variant and the sometimes haphazard imposition of restrictions recalled the early days of the pandemic, as did the familiar realization that the virus had once again outpaced efforts to contain it.

In a sign of how difficult the virus is to control in an age of jet travel and economic globalization, Japan confirmed its second case of the variant — in a person who arrived from Peru via Qatar. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, said Wednesday it had detected its first case of omicron, a day after Brazil reported cases of the variant, the first known ones in Latin America.

“I listen to my scientists, they all say we do not know enough now. Therefore, it is good that they take their two to three weeks,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “This is, in normal times, a short period. In pandemic times, it’s an eternity.”

While the world waited impatiently for more information, some countries were already struggling to beat back surges that predated the announcement of omicron.

Germany’s intensive care association warned Wednesday that the number of COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care will hit a new high before Christmas — and that it expected the all-time high from last year to be exceeded.

The DIVI association called for national restrictions to slow the spread immediately. German federal and state leaders are expected to decide Thursday on new measures. Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz said he would back a proposal to mandate vaccinations for everybody next year.

Austria, meanwhile, extended its lockdown until Dec. 11 as planned amid signs that the restrictions are helping to bring down a sky-high coronavirus infections.

Germany and Austria are among several nations in Europe seeing surges — even some with relatively high vaccination rates. Portugal — with an 87% vaccination rate that is among the highest globally — tightened entry requirements and mandated masks indoors Wednesday to slow an upward trend. Until recently, the country was shielded from the spikes experienced by elsewhere on the continent.

South Korea is also seeing a delta-driven surge that has pushed hospitalizations and deaths to record highs. The country on Wednesday reported a daily jump in coronavirus infections that exceeded 5,000 for the first time — along with its first cases of the new variant.

The emergence of yet another variant has left the world once again whipsawed between hopes of returning to normal and fears that the worst is yet to come.

In Singapore, which is trying a strategy of living with COVID-19 and has one of the world’s leading vaccine programs, cases are now dropping rapidly, and there’s cautious optimism that its widely watched plan has helped it turn a corner in the pandemic.

Fiji welcomed back its first tourists in more than 600 days on Wednesday after pushing ahead with reopening plans despite the threat posed by omicron.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious disease expert, said much more will be known about omicron in the next several weeks, and “we’ll have a much better picture of what the challenge is ahead of us.”

Casert reported from Brussels. AP journalists from around the world contributed to this report.

Caption An international arrivals lobby is deserted at Narita International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Japan, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Japan's NHK national television said the country's transport ministry on Wednesday, Dec. 1, requested international airlines to stop taking new reservations for all flights arriving in Japan until the end of December. (Miyuki Saito/Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Miyuki Saito

Caption A nurse speaks to people waiting to be vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine at a public hospital in Harare, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged people eligible for COVID-19 vaccination to get the jab amid fears of the omicron variant. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Caption Air China flight crew members in hazmat suits walk through the arrivals area at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Brazil and Japan joined the rapidly widening circle of countries to report cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption People willing to be vaccinated sit in the vaccination booths at the Vaccination Center at Messe Dresden, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The vaccination centre, which was closed two months ago, has been restarted. (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP) Credit: Sebastian Kahnert

Caption People wearing protective face masks walk along the Orchard Road shopping area in Singapore on Nov. 28, 2021. When Singapore embarked upon its strategy of "living with COVID," backed by one of the world's leading vaccine programs, the wealthy city-state saw a spike in its rate of infections, leading many to question whether the time was right. (AP Photo/Annabelle Liang) Credit: Annabelle Liang

Caption A medical worker receives a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Fujita Health University Hospital, in Toyoake city, central Japan. Japan on Wednesday started offering booster shots of coronavirus vaccine, starting with healthcare workers, to further bolster immunity in the country amid growing concerns about a new variant of the virus. (Mizuki Ikari/Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Mizuki Ikari

Caption A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 in Prayagraj, India, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. ( AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) Credit: Rajesh Kumar Singh

Caption Quarantine officers wait to guide travelers at the arrival hall of the Incheon International Airport In Incheon, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. South Korea's daily jump in coronavirus infections exceeded 5,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic, as a delta-driven surge also pushed hospitalizations and deaths to record highs. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Caption A woman talks with another as they fill up forms prior during a nationwide vaccination drive at a school in Navotas, Philippines on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. There has been no reported infection so far caused by the new coronavirus variant in the Philippines, a Southeast Asian pandemic hotspot where COVID-19 cases have considerably dropped, but the emergence of the omicron virus variant has set off a new alarm. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Credit: Aaron Favila

Caption A photographer takes photo of a projector image showing immunofluorescence staining of omicron infected Vero E6 cells in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Researchers at The University of Hong Kong have succeeded in isolating the omicron coronavirus variant from clinical specimens, making them the first research team in Asia that has succeeded in this regard, the university said. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung

Caption People wait to be tested for COVID -19 at a public hospital in Harare, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged people eligible for COVID-19 vaccination to get the jab amid fears of the omicron variant. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Caption People use their smartphones to register for COVID-19 tests at a mobile coronavirus testing facility outside an office complex in Beijing, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Although China has so far largely controlled the spread of COVID-19 in recent months, a negative coronavirus test is often required for domestic travel or to attend some events. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Caption A woman has her hair done in an informal settlement in Zandspruit, South Africa, Wednesday Dec. 1, 2021. Despite the global worry, doctors in South Africa are reporting patients with the omicron variant are suffering mostly mild symptoms so far. But they warn that it is early. Also, most of the new cases are in people in their 20s and 30s, who generally do not get as sick from COVID-19 as older patients. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) Credit: Jerome Delay

Caption A man gets instructions from a worker inside a mobile coronavirus testing facility at an office complex in Beijing, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Although China has so far largely controlled the spread of COVID-19 in recent months, a negative coronavirus test is often required for domestic travel or to attend some events. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein