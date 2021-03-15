Oman blocks Clubhouse, app used for free debates in Mideast

The Omani government has “forbidden the app because it was operating without the proper license,” Omar al-Abri, an official in the country’s telecommunications regulator told The Associated Press. He did not elaborate on the licensing problem, and it remains unclear whether the ban is a temporary suspension to smooth out the bureaucracy or the latest government attempt to suppress dissent in the sultanate.

Over the past few days, scores of users in Oman reported receiving error messages when they tried to use the platform. Many said they could only bypass restrictions using a virtual private network (VPN). Clubhouse did not respond to repeated requests for comment on restrictions in Oman or elsewhere in the Gulf.