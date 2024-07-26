Breaking: UGA’s Rara Thomas suspended from team after arrest, team source says
Nation & World News

Olympics opening ceremony moments: Lady Gaga, Zinedine Zidane and a mysterious torchbearer

Lady Gaga delivered a dazzling performance as the first musical act during the Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony — except it was all prerecorded
A torch bearer runs atop the Musee d'Orsay, in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Peter Cziborra/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A torch bearer runs atop the Musee d'Orsay, in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Peter Cziborra/Pool Photo via AP)
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. – Associated Press
1 hour ago

PARIS (AP) — The Paris Olympics' opening ceremony got underway after a rough start to the Summer Games on Friday, with rainy skies over the Seine and suspected acts of sabotage targeting France's flagship high-speed rail network.

ZIZOU’S FLAME

French soccer legend Zinedine Zidane kicked off the opening ceremony with the Olympic flame in his hands. In a prerecorded video, he's seen running and weaving through a Parisian traffic jam before he delivers the flame to a group of children on the metro who then make their way through the Catacombs and to a boat, at which point the broadcast switched to a real-time view of the Seine River.

LADY GAGA DAZZLES

Lady Gaga delivered a dazzling performance as the first musical act during the Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony — except it was all prerecorded. The Grammy- and Oscar-winning performer kicked off her performance on steps along the Seine River, singing Zizi Jeanmaire's "Mon Truc en Plumes." Gaga's appearance was a surprise — she was not listed on a program provided to the media in advance — but was heavily rumored after the singer and actor was spotted in Paris.

WHO’S THE HOODED CHARACTER?

Is it from the “Phantom of the Opera” or “Assassin's Creed”? It's actually both and more. The mysterious torchbearer that appeared in a hooded, masked costume was inspired by a number of characters from French culture: Belphégor, the Iron Mask, the titular character from “Phantom of the Opera,” Fantomas, Ezio from “Assassin's Creed” and Arsène Lupin. The torchbearer ran atop the Musee d’Orsay, dashed past Pont Neuf, rode a boat with a kid holding the flame and later cartwheeled down a red runway.

RAINY UNIFER

Despite the rain, joy and happiness still filled the Paris gloomy skies. Musical performances, colorful smoke plumes in the air and a thrilled audience cheered as each boat floated by the Pont d'Arcole. From every window along the river, groups of people waved with enthusiasm to the athletes, who danced and celebrated to the lively music.

___

For more coverage of the Paris Olympics, visit https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games.

A torch is carried in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Lady Gaga performs in Paris, France, ahead the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Lady Gaga performs in Paris, France, ahead the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Lady Gaga performs in Paris, France, ahead the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Lady Gaga performs in Paris, France, ahead the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A torchbearer runs past Pont Neuf during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Maddie Meyer/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A parade of boats moves down the Seine River as the Eiffel Tower is seen in the distance in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Lady Gaga dazzles at Olympics opening ceremony with prerecorded French performance2h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Paris Olympics kicks off with ambitious but rainy opening ceremony on the Seine River18m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

For Ukrainian athletes, joy mixes with sorrow at the Paris Olympics
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israel's national anthem loudly jeered before Olympic soccer match against Mali
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Paris Olympics kicks off with ambitious but rainy opening ceremony on the Seine River18m ago
Autopsy confirms Sonya Massey died from gunshot wound to head, as attorney calls shooting...22m ago
Site of 3 killings during pivotal, bloody 1967 Detroit riot receives historic marker22m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Children with rare birth defect are breathing easier with device made at Georgia Tech
Quavo wants youth to soar in music business, life with Rocket Camp
Archer Aviation shows off air taxi model it plans to build in Covington