Olympics Live: Slopestyle skiing delayed due to weather

Volunteers clear the course as the start of the women's slopestyle qualification has been delayed due to a weather consition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: Francisco Seco

Volunteers clear the course as the start of the women's slopestyle qualification has been delayed due to a weather consition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Francisco Seco

National & World News
Updated 44 minutes ago
Standout Eileen Gu and the rest of the slopestyle skiers at the Beijing Olympics will have to wait a little bit longer to start qualifying with the competition delayed by weather

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:

___

Standout Eileen Gu and the rest of the slopestyle skiers at the Beijing Olympics will have to wait a little bit longer to start qualifying with the competition delayed by weather.

The wind was blowing and the snow falling at Genting Snow Park. The diminishing visibility made performing tricks off the jumps difficult as well. The competition is delayed at least two hours.

Gu, who was born in the U.S. and is competing for China, is trying to win her second gold medal at the Beijing Games. She's already won big air, which was held in Beijing.

___

The second women’s downhill training run for American Mikaela Shiffrin, Italian Sofia Goggia and other Alpine skiers has been canceled because of snowfall.

The men’s giant slalom race is still supposed to take place Sunday Beijing time.

A downhill has faster speeds than the giant slalom and so is more dangerous to ski when visibility is poor

Snow began falling Saturday at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center during the first women's downhill practice session and continued into Sunday morning.

There is another downhill training scheduled for Monday ahead of Tuesday’s race.

___

Russian figure skating superstar Kamila Valieva was at a practice session Sunday, hours before the Court of Arbitration for Sport was scheduled to meet to decide whether she'll be allowed to compete.

The meeting of CAS is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Sunday and a decision is expected sometime Monday, less than 24 hours before Valieva is scheduled to skate in the women’s short program at the Beijing Games.

Valieva has been allowed to practice since Monday, when a drug test she took in December was flagged for traces of a banned heart medication. That was the same day Valieva helped Russia win the team gold medal with a dynamic free skate in which she became the first woman to land a quad lutz in Olympic competition.

The practices have become increasingly uncomfortable, though, as Valieva continues to prepare with dozens of reporters and camera crews watching her every move. She briefly broke down in tears during her Friday session.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Workers clear snow from inside the finish area of the alpine ski venue speed course at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: Luca Bruno

Workers clear snow from inside the finish area of the alpine ski venue speed course at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: Luca Bruno

Workers clear snow from inside the finish area of the alpine ski venue speed course at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: Luca Bruno

Credit: Luca Bruno

A worker clears snow from the seats in the finish area at the alpine ski venue at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

A worker clears snow from the seats in the finish area at the alpine ski venue at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

A worker clears snow from the seats in the finish area at the alpine ski venue at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

A member of security stands in the snow in the finish area at the alpine ski venue at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

A member of security stands in the snow in the finish area at the alpine ski venue at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

A member of security stands in the snow in the finish area at the alpine ski venue at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, leaves after a training session at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, leaves after a training session at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, leaves after a training session at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

