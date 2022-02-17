Olympics Live: Fourcade and Hansdotter elected to IOC

The International Olympic Committee has about 100 members who meet annually. Members mostly rubber-stamp proposals from the executive board, such as the new policy of confirming a pre-selected candidate that will host a future Olympics.

Fourcade and Hansdotter replace Canadian hockey player Hayley Wickenheiser, whose eight years ends Sunday at the closing ceremony, and Norwegian biathlon great Ole Einar Bjørndalen, who resigned from the IOC in 2016.

___

The U.S. and Canada are facing off for women's hockey gold at the Beijing Olympics.

One of international sports’ fiercest and longest-running grudge matches is playing out for the second time.

The U.S. is the defending Olympic champion after rallying to beat Canada 3-2 in a shootout at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

The Canadians are considered the favorites this time after steamrolling to a 6-0 record and outscoring opponents 54-8, including a 4-2 win over the U.S. in group play.

Canada also had the edge over its cross-border rivals since captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored the gold-medal-winning goal in a 3-2 overtime win over the U.S. at the world championships in August to end the Americans’ streak of five tournament titles.

Overall at the Olympics, which added women’s hockey in 1998, Canada is 6-3 against the U.S., with four gold medals to the Americans’ two.

___

American John Shuster and the defending Olympic curling champions won a last-chance match to qualify for the playoffs at the Beijing Olympics. They beat Denmark 7-5 to keep their hopes of a repeat gold medal alive.

The Americans will play Britain in the semifinals later Thursday night. Reigning silver medalist Sweden will meet Canada, which finished fourth a year ago.

Four years after winning five straight elimination games to take gold -- just the second Olympic curling medal in U.S. history -- Shuster’s foursome was again in a desperate position.

This time there was a twist, though: Even with a loss, they could have made the playoffs if Italy beat Norway. (The Americans beat Norway 7-6 in the round-robin to claim the tiebreaker.)

In the end, Italy lost. The Americans needed to win, and they did.

___

Christine Scheyer of Austria is in the lead after the downhill run of the Alpine combined race at the Beijing Olympics. Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States is in fifth place.

Shiffrin is 0.56 seconds behind Scheyer, who has never won a medal at a major championship.

They'll compete in the second part of the event, the slalom, Thursday afternoon Beijing time.

Scheyer is 0.01 ahead of Czech skier Ester Ledecka, who is attempting to win a second event at a second straight Olympics after successfully defending her gold in snowboarding's parallel giant slalom.

Ramona Siebenhofer of Austria is 0.14 behind in third.

The combined adds the times from one downhill run and one slalom run.

Shiffrin’s best event for years has been the slalom. She won a gold medal in that discipline at age 18 at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. But she also only made it through five gates in the slalom last week before skiing out. She also did not finish the giant slalom.

___

The women’s biathlon mass start race at the Beijing Olympics will be held a day ahead of schedule because strong winds and especially cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Center.

The women’s 12.5-kilometer (7.76-mile) mass start has been moved to 3 p.m. Friday instead of 5 p.m. Saturday. The men’s mass start is still set for 5 p.m. Friday.

The forecast predicts Saturday’s temperatures to hover around the minus 8 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 22 Celsius) range, while on Friday there could be some snow and temperatures around 7 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 14 Celsius), which is still frigid, but within the allowable competition range, which cuts off racing at minus 20 degrees Celsius.

The change means that biathlon at the 2022 Olympics will end Friday.

___

Eileen Gu recorded the top score not once but twice in a competitive ski halfpipe qualifier as she chases her third medal at the Beijing Games.

The standout American-born freestyle skier who represents China already has a gold from big air and a silver from slopestyle. She's bidding to become the first action-sports athlete to capture three medals at the same Winter Games.

Gu played it safe in the first of her two runs and still scored a 93.75. Hardly content, she went even bigger on her final run and scored a 95.50 on what was a crisp morning at the Genting Snow Park. Rachael Karker of Canada was in second position and Estonia’s Kelly Sildaru in third. Brita Sigourney was in eighth position, one of three Americans to make the top 12 for Friday’s final.

___

Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin made it through the downhill leg of the Alpine combined and will get a chance to go for a medal in the slalom run.

Shiffrin went ninth out of 26 skiers on the downhill portion of the two-run event Thursday.

The American’s time of 1 minute, 32.98 seconds has her in fifth place of 12 skiers.

Shiffrin is 0.56 seconds behind current leader Christine Scheyer of Austria.

The slalom leg is scheduled to begin in about 3 1/2 hours on a different slope at the National Alpine Skiing Center.

Shiffrin’s best event for years has been the slalom. She won a gold medal in that discipline at age 18 at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. But she also only made it through five gates in the slalom in Beijing last week.

Shiffrin also did not finish the giant slalom. She was ninth in the super-G and 18th in the downhill. The combined is her fifth individual event of the 2022 Winter Games. She has said she also plans to enter the team event on Saturday.

___

