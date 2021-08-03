Olympics Latest: Felix starts Olympics, aims for 10th medal

Felix ran in spikes designed by her new company, Saysh. It made the moment more special. The only thing missing was her young daughter, Camryn, who’s back home.

“It’s changed everything,” Felix said of motherhood. “It’s given me a different drive. ... I think it’s even more meaningful to be on this stage as a mom.”

___

April Ross is the last medalist standing in the Olympic beach volleyball women’s bracket.

The American 2016 bronze medalist and her partner ousted defending champion Laura Ludwig of Germany on Tuesday and advanced to the semifinals at the Shiokaze Park venue. Ross, who also has a silver medal from London, is the last woman remaining who has reached the podium at a previous Summer Games.

This time, Ross is playing with Olympic first-timer Alix Klineman. They beat Ludwig and her new partner Maggie Kozuch 21-19, 21-19.

Ross and Klineman are the U.S.’s last hopes for a beach volleyball medal in Tokyo. The sport’s birthplace has never been shut out in the Olympics.

___

— More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Allyson Felix, of United States waves before starting a women's 400-meter heat at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Caption April Ross, of the United States, dives for a shot during a women's beach volleyball match against Germany at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana

Caption April Ross, of the United States, returns a shot during a women's beach volleyball match against Germany at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana

Caption Media crews gather in front of the Embassy of Poland in Tokyo, Japan, after Belarusian Olympic athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya visited the embassy Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. The Olympic sprinter plans to seek asylum in Poland after alleging that officials tried to force her home, where she feared for her safety, an activist group said Monday. (AP Photo/Kantaro Komiya) Credit: Kantaro Komiya Credit: Kantaro Komiya