Olympian displays sign calling for 'No War in Ukraine'

Vladyslav Heraskevych's sign was printed on a blue-and-yellow piece of paper, matching the colors of his country's flag. He did not display the sign after his second run of the night, which was his fourth and final run of the Olympics.

“It's my position. Like any normal people, I don't want war," Heraskevych said after he finished competing. “I want peace in my country, and I want peace in the world. It's my position, so I fight for that. I fight for peace."