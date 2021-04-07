Olympic gold: Clemson men's track tries to save its program

At stake is an Olympic feeder system that props up Team USA. Nearly 80% of U.S. athletes at the Rio Games came from an American college program.

To get the ball rolling on trying to keep Clemson men running, a legal letter was sent to Clemson President James P. Clements.

“All I want is to fight for the next generation of athletes who just want to have an opportunity to be able to succeed," said Jones, whose only season of eligibility with Clemson is this outdoor season after transferring from Maryland to work on his graduate degree in athletic leadership.

Clemson track on the men's side is decorated with Olympic champions. There's Shawn Crawford, the 200-meter gold medalist at the 2004 Athens Games and silver medalist four years later in Beijing. There's Carlton Chambers helping Canada to an eventual gold in the 4x100 relay in 1996, and Mark McKoy of Canada taking gold in the 110-meter hurdles at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

And there's Dwight Thomas, who ran in the prelims for Jamaica in the 4x100 relay in Beijing (2008), before being subbed out during the final by a young sprinter named Usain Bolt. The relay team would later vacate its gold medal when Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned substance.

Given all the acclaim, the men's team was caught off guard when it was summoned to a gym on Nov. 5 for a team meeting. Jones said the men and women were separated into groups, with the men being informed the program would be discontinued at the conclusion of the 2020-21 athletic season.

In a November news release, director of athletics Dan Radakovich said: "After careful analysis, we concluded that discontinuing our men's track and field program is in the best long-term interest of Clemson athletics." They would honor scholarships through the athlete's undergraduate years at Clemson.

Jones and his teammates weren’t about to go quietly.

They marched to the president's home in protest. They raised around $250,000 from Clemson supporters. They made shirts. They designed a website. They retained legal counsel in Arthur Bryant of Bailey & Glasser in Oakland, California. Bryant has successfully reinstated other college programs but typically represents female athletes through enforcement of Title IX, the federal law that prohibits gender inequality by educational institutions receiving federal funds.

Bryant looked into the case and agreed there were merits for men's track and cross country. Bryant sent a letter to Clements, informing him that if necessary they were going to “pursue a class action lawsuit against Clemson University for depriving male athletes and potential athletes of equal participation opportunities in violation of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.”

In the letter, Bryant cited a drop in Clemson's participation numbers that would be the result of the elimination of the men’s programs, to 229 for men and 318 for women, according to numbers that were publicly available. Clemson would need to add approximately 89 men to reach gender equity. This is an unusual conundrum, given how football skews the numbers at almost every school widely in favor of the men.

Meanwhile, attorney Lori Bullock from another firm, Newkirk Zwagerman, sent a separate letter to the president on behalf of the women’s rowing, cross country, and track and field teams to offer support. The letter read: ”Clemson is apparently depriving male student athletes of equal opportunities to participate in violation of Title IX and female student athletes of equal athletic financial aid, treatment, and benefits in violation of Title IX. All of this has to stop.”

The letter urged Clemson to comply with Title IX in terms of athletic financial aid and treatment. If the school didn't, they would move forward with a class action lawsuit.

“Clemson at this moment is the very first school in the country to have both male and female athletes threatening to sue it for violating Title IX by discriminating against them in different areas,” Bryant said in a phone interview. “The lawsuits will be big-time if they don't settle."

As the legal wrangling wages on, the Tigers continue to train — and shine. Fabian Hewitt won the 60 meters at the ACC indoor championships. Jones recently switched to the 800 meters and is already making tremendous strides. He said he's reached the qualifying standards for the U.S. Olympic Trials in June.

For now, Clemson's last men's meet is the NCAA outdoor championships in Eugene, Oregon, from June 9-12.

“With all that pressure on them, my teammates are competing at a high level," Jones said. "A lot of people could just sit down and quit or opt out, but we’re not doing that.

"We’re still standing strong and fighting,” he added.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Graphic looks at the college sports that have been cut due to the pandemic; 2c x 5 inches

FILE - Shawn Crawford celebrates after winning the 200-meter finals at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, in this Thursday Aug. 26, 2004, file photo. Crawford ran track and Clemson University. Clemson track is one of the 85 Division I sports programs to be shuttered in recent years, a trend that picked up steam because of financial strains exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Olympic and college-sports leaders fear it will only continue as changes in the college system take hold. (AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus, File) Credit: ANJA NIEDRINGHAUS Credit: ANJA NIEDRINGHAUS

FILE - Shawn Crawford, gold medalist in the 200-meter competition at the Athens Games, competes in a heat of the men's 200-meter competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing, in this Monday, Aug. 18, 2008, file photo. Crawford ran track and Clemson University. Clemson track is one of the 85 Division I sports programs to be shuttered in recent years, a trend that picked up steam because of financial strains exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Olympic and college-sports leaders fear it will only continue as changes in the college system take hold. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

FILE - Shawn Crawford reacts after a heat of the men's 200-meter competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing, in this Monday, Aug. 18, 2008, file photo. The history of Clemson track on the men's side is decorated with Olympic champions. Shawn Crawford won gold in the 200-meter competition at the 2004 Athens Games and silver four years later in Beijing. Clemson track is one of the 85 Division I sports programs to be shuttered in recent years, a trend that picked up steam because of financial strains exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill