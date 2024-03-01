Olympic commission suggests SafeSport be independent from USOPC

A commission charged with reviewing the Olympic system in the United States recommended Congress rework key facets of the U.S. Center for SafeSport, including making it completely independent of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and reimagining the way it deals with cases in the grassroots.

The commission released its 275-page report Friday, also suggesting Congress create a new federal office to oversee grassroots sports that are now largely under the auspices of the USOPC, which could then focus on its central objective of supporting high-performance athletes and Olympic teams.

“We need a better long-term vision for how we organize Olympic- and Paralympic-movement sports in America,” the commission wrote as part of its conclusion. “One that ensures participants’ safety, promotes equitable access, and holds governing systems accountable through transparency and a commitment to due process.”