Olympic champion Warholm boos protesters on track who disrupted his 400-meter hurdles race

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
4 hours ago
X
Olympic champion Karsten Warholm has won his 400-meter hurdles race which saw environmental protesters get on the track before it had finished

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Olympic champion Karsten Warholm won his 400-meter hurdles race on Sunday and then turned to join in the crowd booing environmental protesters who disrupted the Diamond League event near the finish.

Three people kneeled on the track about eight meters (yards) from the line holding two banners that spanned from lanes one to six, forcing runners to break through them. No athlete appeared to be hurt.

Warholm running in lane eight had no barrier in his way though seemed distracted, with a fourth apparent protester squatting in lane seven seeming to photograph the incident.

He was visibly angry with the protesters as they were led away while spectators booed.

The Norwegian star later told national broadcaster NRK the protest was disrespectful to athletes doing their job.

Warholm’s winning time on a cool, rainy evening was 47.57 seconds, well outside his 45.94 world record set at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago.

An unusual evening’s work for Warholm included warming up in a parking garage in downtown Stockholm so that, he said later, he could arrive “dry and warm coming to the start.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

When antisemitic hate came to Georgia, Georgians responded with unity 5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Great Eight: Braves set franchise record with eight All-Stars
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

3 injured in 3 separate shootings during 9 hours in Atlanta
4h ago

Wrong-way crash kills 2 in Atlanta; 6 others killed in other Georgia wrecks
6h ago

Wrong-way crash kills 2 in Atlanta; 6 others killed in other Georgia wrecks
6h ago

Credit: John Spink

Atlanta rapper signed to Young Thug’s YSL Records charged with murder
10h ago
The Latest
Guilty pleas entered in burglary ring that stole art, other items including Warhol...
22m ago
Short contracts and bonus money prove to be popular in NHL free agency this year
26m ago
Ferreira 1st American with back-to-back international hat tricks as US advances in Gold...
35m ago
Featured

Bill Thorn, AJC Peachtree Road Race’s ironman, earns his rest from the race
Hate group linked to Neo-Nazi evet outside East Cobb synagogue
Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose are among ESPN job cuts
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top