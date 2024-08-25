Olympic champion Lydia Ko wins Women's British Open at home of golf for third major title

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Lydia Ko captured her third major title — and first in eight years — by breaking free from a logjam of world-class talent to win the Women's British Open by two strokes at the home of golf on Sunday, capping a summer when she also took gold at the Olympic Games.

The 27-year-old New Zealander rolled in a left-to-right birdie putt at the storied 18th hole on the Old Course at St. Andrews to shoot 3-under 69, and then had to wait to finish ahead of top-ranked Nelly Korda, defending champion Lilia Vu and two-time champion Jiyai Shin.

That quartet of past or present No. 1s shared the lead at one point down the stretch of an engrossing final round played mostly in cold, blustery and wet conditions before ending in sunshine.