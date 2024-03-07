Olympic champion Katie Ledecky's memoir, 'Just Add Water,' to be published June 11

NEW YORK (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky has written a memoir, reflecting on a life she can hardly believe is her own.

Simon & Schuster announced Thursday that the celebrated swimmer's "Just Add Water" will be published June 11. Ledecky, a two-time winner of The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year award, is a seven-time gold medal winner who has won more individual Olympic races than any female swimmer in history.

Her memoir will cover everything from childhood games of sharks and minnows while growing up in Bethesda, Maryland, to her reign as one of the world's greatest athletes.