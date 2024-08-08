Olympic champion gymnasts Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles to return to school

Breaking: COVID no longer top 10 cause of death in Georgia
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Gold-medal-winning Olympic gymnasts Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey are heading back to school.

Chiles and Carey — part of the "Golden Girls" squad led by Simone Biles that soared to gold in Paris last week — have both announced they are returning to college, Chiles at UCLA, Carey at Oregon State.

Carey, who boosted her career Olympic medal total to three by also earning bronze on vault, made her announcement shortly after returning to Corvallis, Oregon, on Wednesday.

Chiles, who also earned a bronze in the floor exercise on Monday, is heading back to UCLA.

Carey will have one year of eligibility remaining. Chiles will have two after she redshirted last season to prepare for a shot at the Olympics.

Both Chiles and Carey have talked extensively about how they have thrived in a college environment. Carey pointed to her comfort in competing for the Beavers as one of the reasons she remained in school while prepping for the Olympics at the same time.

Chiles told The Associated Press this year that leaving school was difficult but necessary for her training but that she made it a point to try and stay close to the program during her sabbatical.

