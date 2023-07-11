Olympic champion Caster Semenya wins appeal against testosterone rules at human rights court

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By GERALD IMRAY – Associated Press
Updated 54 minutes ago
X
Double Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya has won an appeal against track and field’s testosterone rules after the European Court of Human Rights ruled she had been discriminated against

Double Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya won an appeal against track and field's testosterone rules on Tuesday when the European Court of Human Rights ruled she had been discriminated against.

The ruling could force sport's highest court to re-examine the regulations that force Semenya and other female athletes to artificially reduce naturally high testosterone levels in order to compete at top meets such as the Olympics and world champinships.

The Strasbourg-based rights court ruled in Semenya's favor by a 4-3 majority of judges.

The court also ruled the South African runner was denied an “effective remedy” against that discrimination when the Court of Arbitration for Sport and Switzerland's supreme court denied her two previous appeals against the rules.

It was not immediately clear if the ruling would force an immediate rollback of the rules and if the 32-year-old Semenya would be allowed to compete at next year's Olympics in Paris.

She was the 2012 and 2016 Olympic champion in the 800 meters but has been barred from running in that event since 2019 by the testosterone rules and did not defend her title at the Tokyo Olympics.

___

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Atlanta artist creates world’s largest tattoo, honors Migos rapper Takeoff

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

UPDATE: Christine King Farris to lie in state Friday at Georgia Capitol
11h ago

Credit: TNS

Grand jurors who will consider Trump charges to be selected Tuesday
15h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

DeKalb residents say they want a voice in training center referendum effort
14h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

DeKalb residents say they want a voice in training center referendum effort
14h ago

Friends, family remember 12-year-old girl who died at Tucker hotel pool
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Inside the AP’s investigation into the ethics practices of the Supreme Court justices
3m ago
NATO summit boosted by Turkey's decision to end opposition to Sweden's bid to join...
20m ago
Taiwan's #MeToo movement is making a resurgence as accusations hit politics, TV and...
24m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

70 years ago: Cobb County police encounter flying saucer hoax
11h ago
HGTV is making our homes boring and us sad, one study says
20h ago
A special Braves All-Star keepsake section coming Sunday in the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top