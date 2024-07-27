Nation & World News

Olympic cauldron to rise into Paris skies each night

The Olympic cauldron that made a stunning first flight at the Paris Games opening ceremony will rise again every evening
The Olympic Flame rises on a balloon after being lit in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The Olympic Flame rises on a balloon after being lit in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
24 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — The Olympic cauldron that made a stunning first flight at the Paris Games opening ceremony will sit on the ground during the day and rise again every evening.

Paris Olympics organizers said that from Saturday, the cauldron attached to a balloon will fly more than 60 meters (197 feet) above the Tuileries gardens near the glass pyramid entrance to the Louvre museum from sunset until 2 a.m.

During daytime hours, 10,000 people each day can get free tickets to approach the cauldron, which is the first in Olympic history to light up without the use of fossil fuels.

Organizers said the electric flame uses 40 LED spotlights “to illuminate the cloud created by 200 high-pressure misting nozzles.”

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

The cauldron rises in a balloon in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Olympic Flame rises on a balloon over the Louvre after being lit in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Olympic Flame rises on a balloon above a statue after being lit in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Olympic Flame rises on a balloon over the Louvre after being lit in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Paris dazzles with a rainy Olympics opening ceremony on the Seine River
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

With AI, jets and police squadrons, Paris is securing the Olympics — and worrying critics
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

They expected an Olympic boon. But some Paris businesses are experiencing a bust
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

How to watch the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Japan's Sado gold mine gains UNESCO status after Tokyo pledges to exhibit dark WWII...18m ago
Olympic organizers apologize for introducing South Korean athletes as North Korea18m ago
Nigeria women's basketball team denied entry to opening ceremony boat by federation, AP...22m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of J. Alburl, the Imprints

How a food court shooting led a 12-year-old chef to Aviva by Kameel’s kitchen
The first birthday without Rosalynn Carter: Plains still celebrates her
EXCLUSIVE: King Center embarks on $100 million reinvention plan