ajc logo
X

Olympian injured in downtown Los Angeles attack

FILE - USA's Kim Glass, left, jumps for the ball with Cuba wing spiker Rosir Calderon during a women's Volleyball match at the Olympics in Beijing on Aug. 11, 2008. A former Olympic volleyball player was attacked Friday, July 8, 2022, in downtown Los Angeles when a man threw a metal object at her face in an assault that fractured bones in her face and left one of her eyes swollen shut, the athlete said in videos posted to social media. Glass, a silver medalist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, had been leaving a lunch on Friday afternoon when she saw a man run up with something in his hand. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - USA's Kim Glass, left, jumps for the ball with Cuba wing spiker Rosir Calderon during a women's Volleyball match at the Olympics in Beijing on Aug. 11, 2008. A former Olympic volleyball player was attacked Friday, July 8, 2022, in downtown Los Angeles when a man threw a metal object at her face in an assault that fractured bones in her face and left one of her eyes swollen shut, the athlete said in videos posted to social media. Glass, a silver medalist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, had been leaving a lunch on Friday afternoon when she saw a man run up with something in his hand. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

National & World News
By STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press
Updated 51 minutes ago
A former Olympic volleyball player says she was attacked in downtown Los Angeles when a man threw a metal object at her face in an assault that fractured multiple bones in her face and left one of her eyes swollen shut

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Olympic volleyball player was attacked Friday in downtown Los Angeles when a man threw a metal object at her face in an assault that fractured multiple bones in her face and left one of her eyes swollen shut, the athlete said in videos posted to social media.

Kim Glass, a silver medalist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, had been leaving a lunch on Friday afternoon when she saw a man run up with something in his hand. He was on the other side of a car, in the street, when he threw the object — what Glass believes might have been a metal pipe or bolt — at her face.

"He just like looked at me with some pretty hateful eyes," she said in videos posted to Instagram. "It happened so fast, he literally flung it from the street, he was not even close to me at all."

Bystanders restrained the man — identified by police as Semeon Tesfamariam, 51 — until officers arrived to take him into custody.

Tesfamariam was booked on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon, according to Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles police spokesperson. He is being held without bail. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf or when he is scheduled to appear in court.

Glass, a Los Angeles native, posted videos showing her injuries to her eye, nose and cheek. She said she believes her vision will be OK and thanked a doctor for stitches near her eyebrow.

“Just be safe out there,” she said in the videos. "You shouldn’t have to be fearful when you walk.”

Editors' Picks
Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium 20h ago
Robinson Canó joins Braves for series versus Mets
2h ago
Braves trade Drew Waters as part of package to acquire No. 35 pick from Royals
2h ago
Braves acquire veteran second baseman Robinson Canó
18h ago
Braves acquire veteran second baseman Robinson Canó
18h ago
Georgia Tech commit Blue Cain gaining notice in summer competition
3h ago
The Latest
US dentist on trial for wife's 2016 safari death in Zambia
12m ago
No-confidence vote fails in France; shows divided parliament
13m ago
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' member admits fraud
17m ago
Featured
Ronald Acuna (center) celebrates with Michael Harris and Orlando Arcia (11) after hitting a three-run home run off Washington Nationals' Erick Fedde during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 8, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

The Braves are a different team than when they last played the Mets
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top