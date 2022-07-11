Olympian injured in downtown Los Angeles attack

Kim Glass, a silver medalist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, had been leaving a lunch on Friday afternoon when she saw a man run up with something in his hand. He was on the other side of a car, in the street, when he threw the object — what Glass believes might have been a metal pipe or bolt — at her face.

"He just like looked at me with some pretty hateful eyes," she said in videos posted to Instagram. "It happened so fast, he literally flung it from the street, he was not even close to me at all."