Olympiakos beats Fiorentina 1-0 after extra time to win the Europa Conference League

Olympiakos has won Greece’s first European club title by beating Fiorentina 1-0 after extra time in the Europa Conference League final
Olympiacos' Ayoub El Kaabi, left, and Olympiacos' Chiquinho celebrate at the end of the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece, Thursday, May 30, 2024. Olympiacos won 1-0. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Olympiakos has won Greece’s first European club title, beating Fiorentina 1-0 after extra time in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday.

Ayoub El Kaabi dived to nudge in a last-gasp goal in the second period of extra time, with fans erupting in celebration after a lengthy wait for a VAR check for offside. The Moroccan striker – the competition’s top scorer – struck in the 116th minute of the match, meeting a cross from Santiago Hezze to decide a game that had looked destined for a penalty shootout following an energetic but largely risk-free encounter at AEK Arena.

The late goal condemned Fiorentina and its coach Vincenzo Italiano to a second straight defeat in the final of the Europa Conference League, after losing last year to West Ham.

Olympiakos coach Jose Luis Mendilibar secured a second straight European title after winning the Europa League with Sevilla last season. Tens of thousands of Olympiakos fans celebrated across the Greek capital after attending outdoor viewing parties. ___

Fiorentina's Giacomo Bonaventura, left, vies for the ball with Olympiacos' Francisco Ortega during the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Fiorentina's Lucas Martinez Quarta jumps for the ball with Olympiacos' Daniel Podence, left, during the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Olympiacos' Daniel Podence, left, goes for the ball with Fiorentina's Dodo during the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Olympiacos' Kostas Fortounis, right, tries to block a shot from Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic during the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Fiorentina's Nicolas Gonzalez, right, has a shot during the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Olympiacos' Stevan Jovetic eyes the ball during the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Olympiacos' Vicente Iborra, left, heads the ball past Fiorentina's M'Bala Nzola during the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Fiorentina's Nicolas Gonzalez (10) fails to score during the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Olympiacos' Andre Horta fights for the ball with Fiorentina's Alfred Duncan, foreground, during the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Olympiacos' Panagiotis Retsos, 2nd right, jumps for the ball during the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Olympiacos' Panagiotis Retsos, 3rd left, jumps for the ball during the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Olympiacos' head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar gestures during the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Olympiacos' Ayoub El Kaabi, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Olympiacos' Ayoub El Kaabi, left, scores the opening goal during the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Olympiacos' Ayoub El Kaabi, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Olympiacos' Ayoub El Kaabi, center, celebrates with the bench after scoring the opening goall during the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Olympiacos' Ayoub El Kaabi, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Olympiacos' Ayoub El Kaabi, second left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Olympiacos' Ayoub El Kaabi, second left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

