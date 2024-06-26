Ollie Robinson makes unwanted history by conceding 43 runs in one over, Louis Kimber on fire

HOVE, England (AP) — Ollie Robinson rewrote the English Championship record books in the wrong way when the test cricketer conceded an astonishing 43 runs off one over for Sussex on Wednesday.

Leicestershire batter Louis Kimber dispatched Robinson for a flurry of sixes and fours, with the punishment made worse because of three no-balls in the over at Hove, near Brighton.

Robinson's unwanted feat came just two days after England spinner Shoaib Bashir conceded 38 runs in an over for Worcestershire, with Surrey's Dan Lawrence blasting him for five straight sixes.