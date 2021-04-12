Ollie named coach of new league designed for prep standouts

Ollie was let go in March 2018 amid an NCAA investigation for violations. He fought his firing, arguing there was no just cause and the school owes him more than $10 million that was left on his contract, which ran through June 30, 2021.

Overtime Elite was recently launched through the sports media company Overtime. Among the league's selling points: top coaching, advanced sports science and performance technologies, state-of-the-art facilities and personalized academic programs.

Each player is guaranteed a minimum salary of at least $100,000 a year, along with signing bonuses and shares in the company. The league also offers health and disability insurance, in addition to college tuition — should players want to go to school. But their college eligibility would be forfeited.

Ollie will work with Brandon Williams, who serves as the league's head of basketball operations, to construct a more than 40-person staff that includes assistants, trainers, scouts, advisers and specialists.

“There is no better fit as coach for what we’re trying to accomplish than Kevin Ollie,” said Aaron Ryan, the OTE's commissioner and president. “Kevin’s resume speaks for itself, highlighted by a 13-year NBA playing career and winning NCAA championships as both a head and assistant coach.

At UConn, Ollie worked with players such as Kemba Walker, Andre Drummond, Jeremy Lamb and Shabazz Napier — all first-round picks.

“Kevin has the leadership skills necessary to deliver on our goal: the holistic development of the athlete who is better prepared for the next level,” Williams said.