Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R and The Weeknd win Apple Music Awards

The Apple Music Awards, now in its third year, also introduced a new category of awards recognizing artists from five countries and regions — Africa, France, Germany, Japan, and Russia — who made the greatest impact culturally and on the charts in their respective countries and regions.

The winners are Aya Nakamura for the French region, OFFICIAL HIGE DANDism for Japan, RIN for Germany, Scriptonite for Russia and Wizkid for Africa.

"We’re thrilled to honor the artists that are shaping culture and connecting with fans around the world on Apple Music,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “This year we’re also recognizing more regional artists, showing the world the impact of extraordinary talented musicians who are making waves globally.”

The service said winners are chosen through a process that reflects both Apple Music’s editorial perspective and what customers around the world are listening to the most.

Last year, rapper Lil Baby was named artist of the year by Apple, Taylor Swift was named songwriter of the year and Megan Thee Stallion was honored with breakthrough artist of the year.

