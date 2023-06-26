X

Olivia Rodrigo announces sophomore album 'GUTS' is coming in September

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

National & World News
By MARIA SHERMAN, Associated Press
16 minutes ago
Gen Z popstar Olivia Rodrigo has announced her highly anticipated sophomore album, titled “GUTS,” will drop in September

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Buckle up for a sad girl fall. Olivia Rodrigo — the Grammy-winner best known for her 2021 smash single "drivers license" — will release her highly-anticipated sophomore album in September.

The singer-actor is reteaming with her close collaborator Dan Nigro for “GUTS,” which will be released Sept. 8, Geffen Records announced Tuesday. “SOUR,” her first album, was a multiplatinum debut that won Rodrigo three Grammy Awards.

“For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” Rodrigo said in a press release. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20—it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

The first track from Rodrigo’s second album, “GUTS”, “vampire,” will be released on Friday, June 30.

In January 2021, Rodrigo released "drivers license", a pop power ballad that took the world by storm, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 100, where it stayed for eight weeks. The song became the first in history to hit 80 million streams in seven days on Spotify, and even earned her a viral "Saturday Night Live" parody sketch starring Bridgerton actor Regé-Jean Page.

She was nominated for seven Grammy Awards — including nominations in all four of the major categories, becoming the first Filipina to do so — and took home three, including best new artist, best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance for "drivers license."

Nigro, formerly of the band As Tall As Lions, has produced records with stars like Carly Rae Jepsen and Sky Ferreira.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

Bond denied for Griffin parents accused of starving 10-year-old boy2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING: Hawks send John Collins to Jazz, acquire Rudy Gay
1h ago

VIDEO: Metro Atlanta cleanup efforts after thunderstorms
1h ago

Credit: Julia Goss

Cotton crop in South Georgia banged up by hailstorms and high winds
1h ago

Credit: Julia Goss

Cotton crop in South Georgia banged up by hailstorms and high winds
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Long waits plague shuttle service at Hartsfield-Jackson. Here’s why
7h ago
The Latest
Chicago Blackhawks acquire forward Taylor Hall in multiplayer trade with Boston Bruins
12m ago
Richard Ravitch, public servant who shepherded New York through fiscal crisis, dies at 89
16m ago
Guatemala voters send 2 presidential candidates on opposite sides of political spectrum...
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi

Atlanta storms drive flight cancellations, with record travel volumes ahead
2h ago
New John Lewis postage stamp: Options for making it a keepsake
The Dancer: A beautiful and tragic life, Part 1
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top