ajc logo
X

Olivia Harrison writes poems about late George Harrison

FILE -Former Beatle George Harrison and his wife Olivia leave the Marylebone Register office in London after attending the wedding of former Beatle drummer Ringo Starr April 27, 1981. Harrison's widow Olivia will release a collection of 20 original poems about her husband for the book “Came the Lightening,” which comes out June 21, it was announced Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/File

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE -Former Beatle George Harrison and his wife Olivia leave the Marylebone Register office in London after attending the wedding of former Beatle drummer Ringo Starr April 27, 1981. Harrison's widow Olivia will release a collection of 20 original poems about her husband for the book “Came the Lightening,” which comes out June 21, it was announced Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/File

National & World News
1 hour ago
Olivia Harrison, widow of Beatle George Harrison and a philanthropist and film producer, has a few words of her own to share

NEW YORK (AP) — Olivia Harrison, widow of Beatle George Harrison and a philanthropist and film producer, has a few words of her own to share.

She has written 20 original poems about her late husband for the book “Came the Lightening,” which comes out June 21. “Came the Lightening” also will include photographs and images of mementos and will have an introduction by Martin Scorsese, who directed a 2011 documentary about George Harrison.

“Olivia evokes the most fleeting gestures and instants, plucked from the flow of time and memory and felt through her choice of words and the overall rhythm," Scorsese writes. "She might have done an oral history or a memoir. Instead, she composed a work of poetic autobiography.”

Olivia Arias met George Harrison in the mid-1970s while she worked in the marketing department of A&M Records, which distributed Harrison's Dark Horse label. They married in 1978, a month after the birth of their son, Dhani. George Harrison died of cancer, at age 58, in 2001.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE -Beatle George Harrison is shown playing the guitar in a scene from the Beatles movie "Help!" on location in the Bahamas in 1965. Harrison's widow Olivia will release a collection of 20 original poems about her husband for the book “Came the Lightening,” which comes out June 21, it was announced Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: Uncredited

FILE -Beatle George Harrison is shown playing the guitar in a scene from the Beatles movie "Help!" on location in the Bahamas in 1965. Harrison's widow Olivia will release a collection of 20 original poems about her husband for the book “Came the Lightening,” which comes out June 21, it was announced Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE -Beatle George Harrison is shown playing the guitar in a scene from the Beatles movie "Help!" on location in the Bahamas in 1965. Harrison's widow Olivia will release a collection of 20 original poems about her husband for the book “Came the Lightening,” which comes out June 21, it was announced Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks
Kendall Thomas, 14, was released from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite on Tuesday, according to her family.

Credit: Family photo

After 14 weeks, Paulding teen hit by car on school campus leaves hospital14h ago
Gwinnett County officials have opened a child abuse investigation after a fire killed a 10-year-old girl. (Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)

Parents of 10-year-old killed in Loganville fire face child abuse investigation
10h ago
Heavy police activity could be seen at the Cleveland Avenue strip mall Wednesday afternoon, the same location where 51-year-old security guard Anthony Frazier was killed earlier this week.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Officer injured while chasing suspect near where security guard was killed
11h ago
Two men are accused of abducting a woman after she rejected their advances at a gas station on Glenwood Road.

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 arrested after abducting woman at DeKalb gas station, officials say
10h ago
Two men are accused of abducting a woman after she rejected their advances at a gas station on Glenwood Road.

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 arrested after abducting woman at DeKalb gas station, officials say
10h ago
People explore the new assembly hall at a ribbon cutting celebrating the new assembly hall and renovations at the Fulton County government building in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Fulton bars future employees from running for commission
11h ago
The Latest
Live updates | German exports to Russia plunge over invasion
13m ago
Putin tells forces not to storm Ukraine holdout in Mariupol
29m ago
Gaza violence intensifies as Jerusalem clashes resume
35m ago
Featured
The campaign of Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams asked a federal judge to temporarily stop Gov. Brian Kemp from using a state law created to give him a major fundraising advantage in his reelection bid.

Abrams wants judge to stop Kemp’s use of fundraising law before primary
12h ago
After 14 weeks, Paulding teen hit by car on school campus leaves hospital
14h ago
Should Atlanta slow down or speed up demolitions of vacant homes?
21h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top