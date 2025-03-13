Oliver Miller, center who helped Arkansas reach Final Four and played 9 NBA seasons, dies at 54

Oliver Miller, a beefy center who helped Arkansas advance to the Final Four before playing nine seasons in the NBA, has died. He was 54.

Several of Miller's former teams announced his death on Wednesday, as did the National Basketball Retired Players Association. A cause of death was not disclosed, but Arkansas had announced during an event honoring its 1990 Final Four team that Miller had cancer, and Miller thanked the team for its video tribute to him while posting it on social media last month.

Known as the “The Big O” for his 6-foot-9, 280-pound frame that ballooned to well over 300 pounds during his NBA career, Miller was a standout at Arkansas from 1988-92. He averaged 12.2 points and 6.5 rebounds in four seasons, helping Naismith Hall of Fame coach Nolan Richardson's 1989-90 team reach the Final Four before losing to Duke and earning Southwest Conference Player of the Year honors in 1991.